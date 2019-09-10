Sundance's Board Unanimously Recommends Re-domiciliation and Listing in the United States



DENVER, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ:SNDE) ("Sundance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its decision to re-domicile from Australia to the United States via a proposed Scheme of Arrangement under Australian law (the "Scheme"), which is subject to shareholder, judicial and regulatory approvals.

If the Scheme of Arrangement is approved, the Company will transfer its primary listing to Nasdaq, and will cease to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). As part of the re-domiciliation, Sundance has entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement ("SIA") with a newly formed US corporation ("Holdco"), which will become the ultimate parent company of the Sundance group of companies following the implementation of the Scheme. Pursuant to the Scheme, Sundance shareholders will be entitled to receive one share in Holdco for every 100 Sundance shares held by Sundance shareholders on the Scheme record date. The Company intends to cancel its sponsored American Depositary Receipt program following the implementation of the Scheme.

Additional details regarding the Scheme are provided in the Company's announcement lodged with the ASX and its Form 6-K which will be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission on or about September 11, 2019.

About Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Sundance Energy Australia Limited ("Sundance" or the "Company") is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with headquarters in Denver, Colorado, USA. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance's website at www.sundanceenergy.net

Summary Information

The following disclaimer applies to this document and any information contained in it. The information in this release is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Sundance's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with ASX Limited that are available at www.asx.com.au and Sundance's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "project", "will", "should", "seek" and similar words or expressions containing same.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views and assumptions with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of unpredictable risks, uncertainties, and other unknowns. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. These include, but are not limited to, risks or uncertainties associated with the redomiciliation (including the ability to recognize any benefits therefrom), discovery and development of oil and natural gas reserves, cash flows and liquidity, business and financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results, oil and natural gas prices, amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, including future development costs, availability and terms of capital and general economic and business conditions. Given these uncertainties, no one should place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements attributable to Sundance, or any of its affiliates or persons acting on its behalf. Although every effort has been made to ensure this release sets forth a fair and accurate view, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important Notice

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this press release have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

For more information, please contact:

United States:

John Roberts

VP Finance & Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (720) 638-2400

Eric McCrady

CEO and Managing Director

Tel: +1 (303) 543-5703

Australia:

Mike Hannell

Chairman

Tel: +61 8 8363 0388

Source: Sundance Energy Australia Limited