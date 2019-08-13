Sun Pacific Holding Corp's Announces its National Mechanical Group Subsidiary Entered into a Partnership Agreement with Blissful Holdings, LLC to Develop a Solar Farm in Durango Mexico



MANALAPAN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp.(Other OTC:SNPW) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, National Mechanical Group ("NMG") has entered into a partnership agreement with Soluciones De Energia Diversificada Internacional, S.A.P.I. ("SEDI" ) a subsidiary of Blissful Holdings, LLC to implement and develop a 10 megawatt, with the option to expand to 40+ megawatt, solar farm in Durango, Mexico.

The northern state of Durango, Mexico is rapidly shaping up to be the Mexican capital of renewable energy generation. Presently there are 27 energy projects currently under way in Durango supported by Mexican federal administration energy reforms, which are driving federal, state, and private investment into the renewable energy marketplace in Durango.

The partnership was formed to develop the solar farm opportunity by bringing together subject matter expertise in solar design and development with "in-country" expertise in building, construction, technology, and regulatory knowledge and skills. The team is actively engaged in sourcing components and capital with an end goal of developing the 10+ Megawatts solar farm. The team has currently executed a lands rights agreement and a power purchase agreement for the solar farm and is in discussions with component manufacturers and investment partners.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, "We are excited to work with the team at SEDI in developing this opportunity in Durango, Mexico. The initial discussions and development so far have been fruitful, and we look forward to developing this opportunity for all of our stakeholders."

