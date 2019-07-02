Sun Life Financial reinforces its focus on innovation by choosing to work with ARHT Media's groundbreaking live hologram technology to eliminate time & geography



TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality hologram content through its patented Holographic Telepresence technology, was pleased to collaborate with Sun Life Financial to bring a live hologram of Dave Jones, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life Financial to the Canadian Pension & Benefits Institute's (CPBI) Annual National FORUM 2019 in Vancouver, BC on June 18, 2019.

Mr. Jones joined Kevin Dougherty, Executive Vice-President, Innovation and Partnerships, Sun Life Financial on stage as a hologram for a keynote presentation titled Digital Transformation in the Benefits and Pension Industry.

"At Sun Life, we're always looking for new ways to innovate. That's why I was so excited to use this new technology - the hologram worked perfectly and was the talk of the conference," said Dougherty. "It was incredibly impactful for the audience to be able to interact with Dave on stage even though he was over 4,000 miles away. As we continue on our digital transformation journey, we plan to continue to embrace more technologies such as these and be a leader in bringing them to market."

"The financial services sector has really embraced our technology, which makes sense as the demand for their senior executives and subject matter experts is extremely high," commented ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly. "This first Sun Life activation came mere weeks after their executive team saw it for the first time."

ARHT's Holographic Telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that allows for the Capture, Transmission and Display of speakers who are recorded in ARTH's Capture Studio, or remotely, and are beamed out using their Broadcast Server to their Holographic Displays. A speaker can appear as a live hologram, complete with the ability to conduct real-time interactions with an audience and offer a sense of being present in the room, even when they are really across the country.

This year's CPBI FORUM 2019 focused on how to embrace innovation. The conference brought together Canadian and international experts to discuss current industry issues as well as network with colleagues and exchange best practices. The event also included over 20 sessions that focused on benefits, pension and investment related trending topics.

To view a video of the hologram experience from the event visit:https://vimeo.com/344396217

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences - as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

