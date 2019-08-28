Quantcast

Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividends

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 02:54:00 PM EDT




Southfield, MI, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.75 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2019. The distribution is payable October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019. 

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a distribution of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6.50% Series A-4 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. The distribution is payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 14, 2019.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that currently owns and operates or has an interest in a portfolio of 382 communities comprising over 133,000 developed sites as of June 30, 2019.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com

Source: Sun Communities, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SUI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7857.15
30.20  ▲  0.39%
DJIA 26015.85
237.95  ▲  0.92%
S&P 500 2886.05
16.89  ▲  0.59%
Data as of Aug 28, 2019 | 3:20PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar