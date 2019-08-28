Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividends









Southfield, MI, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.75 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2019. The distribution is payable October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.



The Company's Board of Directors also declared a distribution of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6.50% Series A-4 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. The distribution is payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 14, 2019.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that currently owns and operates or has an interest in a portfolio of 382 communities comprising over 133,000 developed sites as of June 30, 2019.

