Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 03:37:00 PM EDT




Southfield, MI, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced the dates for its third quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its third quarter operating results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, after the market closes.  A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. ET. 

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities' website www.suncommunities.com.  

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13694212

The replay will be accessible through November 7, 2019.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that currently owns and operates or has an interest in a portfolio of 382 communities comprising over 133,000 developed sites as of June 30, 2019.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com

Source: Sun Communities, Inc.

