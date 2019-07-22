Quantcast

SUMR Brands to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUMR Brands ("SUMR Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SUMR), a global leader in premium juvenile products, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the Company's fiscal 2019 second quarter on August 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sumrbrands.com or dial 844-834-0642 or 412-317-5188. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website afterwards, and results will be issued prior to the call.

About SUMR Brands

Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Company is a global leader of premium juvenile brands driven by a commitment to people, products, and purpose. The Company is made up of a diverse group of experts with a passion to make family life better by selling proprietary, innovative products across several core categories. For more information about the Company, please visit www.sumrbrands.com.

Company Contact:

Chris Witty

Investor Relations

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

Source: SUMR Brands

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SUMR




