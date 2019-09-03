Quantcast

Summit to Participate in the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium

By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 04:33:00 PM EDT


MOOREFIELD, W. Va., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Company" or "Summit") (NASDAQ:SMMF) today announced that H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer and Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to participate in the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium in Chicago, IL on Thursday, September 5, 2019. 

Mr. Maddy and Mr. Tissue will not be making a formal presentation, and therefore, no webcast will be available.  However, they will be meeting individually with various institutional investors and analysts, and their presentation materials are available on the Company's website at www.summitfgi.com.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.30 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-two banking locations.

Contact:            Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO

Telephone:        (304) 530-0552

Email:               rtissue@summitfgi.com

Source: Summit Financial Group, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SMMF




