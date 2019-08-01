Quantcast

Summit Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


Summit Therapeutics plc 

(‘Summit' or the ‘Company')

Summit Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 1 August 2019 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM:SUMM), a leader in new mechanism antibiotic innovation, announces that Mr Glyn Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on 8 August 2019 at 8:00am EDT in Boston.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.summitplc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available from the same location soon after the live presentation.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for infections caused by C. difficile,N. gonorrhoeae and Enterobacteriaceae and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

Contacts

Summit    
Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951
Michelle Avery (US office)   +1 617 225 4455
     
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson    
     
N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer, Corporate Finance

Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking 		   
     
Bryan Garnier & Co Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7332 2500
Phil Walker / Dominic Wilson



 		    
MSL Group (US) Tel: +1 781 684 6557
Jon Siegal   summit@mslgroup.com
     
Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / Sukaina Virji   summit@consilium-comms.com
Lindsey Neville    

-END-

Source: Summit Therapeutics plc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SMMT, SUMM




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8175.42
-98.19  ▼  1.19%
DJIA 26864.27
-333.75  ▼  1.23%
S&P 500 2980.38
-32.80  ▼  1.09%
Data as of Jul 31, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar