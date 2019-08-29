Sugarmade Inc. Featured in Publication Discussing California's Impact on Hemp Industry



NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire — Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD)today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.



To view the full publication, titled "Passage of California Assembly Bill Expected to Spur More Growth in the Hemp, CBD Markets", visit: http://cnw.fm/uNod6

No state has had a bigger impact on the growth of consumer hemp and CBD products than California. But the Golden State may just be getting warmed up relative to hemp and CBD consumption. Current state legislation — Assembly Bill 228 — could rewrite the hemp demand equation for farmers and industry supplies across the entire United States.

The California market fully opening to CBD in food and beverage is expected to create significant additional demand in the marketplace. Not only will consumer brands benefit but so too will cultivators and those companies that supply the industry, including companies such as Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD).

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Sugarmade.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

