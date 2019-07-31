Quantcast

    Sugarmade Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing Soaring Interest in Kentucky's Hemp Boom

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT

    NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire - Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

    To view the full publication, titled "Political Backing, Investor Interest Fuel Kentucky Hemp Boom," please visit: http://cnw.fm/VD1Cz

    This year has seen a serious ratcheting up of hemp production across the United States. After the 2018 Farm Bill passed late last year legalizing national widespread hemp production, companies have been rushing to establish a foothold in the industry. Some are expanding test cultivation sites established under the 2014 bill, while others are setting up new operations. This boon is proving particularly profitable for Kentucky.

    A wide range of businesses, including brand-development company Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD), are investing in Kentucky's hemp sector, funding the cultivation, processing and sale of the plant. Whether it's being used for grain, fiber or CBD production, hemp crops are booming. Sugarmade entered the hemp sector through hydroponics. A significant portion of hemp is grown indoors to provide greater control over how the crop is grown. Growth and acquisitions have made Sugarmade one of the hemp sector's leading providers of hydroponic equipment and supplies, which are vital for this indoor growth.         

    About Sugarmade Inc.

    Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Sugarmade.com.

    About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

    CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

