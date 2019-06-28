Sugarmade Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast Discussing New Options for Processing Hemp





With a bumper harvest of hemp expected this fall, companies throughout the value chain are asking how raw hemp can most effectively be processed to provide for the massive demand for CBD. Most CBD extraction in the United States currently uses ethanol to chemically separate the CBD from the rest of the plant and make it available for use. But other options are available and are becoming more sophisticated. New technology using water-based sonication extraction, microwaves and other techniques may transform the way extraction is carried out — and significantly impact costs as well. These machines, which Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) plans to make available to its customers, could reduce the cost of extraction and so help cultivators increase their output without exorbitant increases in cost.

About Sugarmade Inc.



Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Sugarmade.com.

