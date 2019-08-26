Sugarmade Inc. Featured in Broadcast Discussing Market Growth of Hemp Sector





NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsAudio - Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) announces the availability of an audio press release titled, "Hemp Industry Benefiting From U.S.-Chinese Trade War," produced by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").



The numbers are in from the U.S. Department of Agricultural on the number of acres of hemp planted this year. At 128,320 acres, those numbers are up from only 27,424 acres last year, with even more growth expected next year. With such growth, it is no wonder that both supply and cultivation companies are realigning their businesses to take advantage of the huge market growth.

Savvy companies in the sector, including brand-development company Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD), are seeing the window of opportunity and are positioning themselves to make the most of their areas of expertise. For Sugarmade, that area is hydroponic systems, which give cannabis cultivators greater control over how their plants are grown.

