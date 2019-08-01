Sugarmade Inc. Featured in Broadcast Discussing Kentucky as Hemp Hot Spot





Hemp production in Kentucky began in 2014, when 20 approved growers planted 33 acres of the crop under legislation that supported trials of hemp farming. By 2018, the industry had grown 200 times in size to 6,700 acres cultivated by 210 growers. On top of this, 14 university projects and 72 processors were invested in the crop. Only Colorado exceeded Kentucky for hemp production within the United States.

Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, the state has seen a further staggering surge in production. Kentucky now has 60,000 acres devoted to hemp production, making it the biggest hemp-producing state in the country.

Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) entered the hemp sector through hydroponics. Now the company is taking a more direct interest in hemp by exercising its option to invest in Hempistry Inc. Founded by Sugarmade's own CEO Jimmy Chan, Hempistry is growing hemp in Madison County, Kentucky. Sugarmade is making a series of investments in the project that are expected to total an estimated $1 million.

