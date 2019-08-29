Quantcast

    SugarBud Announces Filing of Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 07:47:00 PM EDT


    TSX-Venture Exchange: SUGR, SUGR.WT

    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. ("SugarBud") is pleased to announce the filing of its Q2 2019 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("Financial Statements") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). SugarBud's Financial Statements and related MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on SugarBud's website at www.sugarbud.ca.

    About SugarBud

    SugarBud is an Alberta-based publicly traded cannabis company engaged in the development, acquisition, production and distribution of cannabis in Canada.

    For further information regarding this news release, please contact:

    John Kondrosky

    Chief Executive Officer

    SugarBud Craft Growers Corp.

    Phone: (604) 499-7847

    Email: johnk@sugarbud.ca    		 Daniel Wilson

    Interim Chief Financial Officer

    SugarBud Craft Growers Corp.

    Phone: (403) 874-9862

    Email: danw@sugarbud.ca

    Investor Relations Contact

    Gary Perkins, President

    Tekkfund Capital Corp.

    Tel: (416) 882-0020

    Email: garyperkins@rogers.com

    Website: http://www.sugarbud.ca/

    Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4

    Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: SugarBud Craft Growers Corp.

