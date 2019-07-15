Quantcast

    Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 04:37:00 PM EDT


    STURGIS, Mich., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $2.3 million for the first half of 2018 and $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

    Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC.  The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has a loan production office in Portage, Michigan.  Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services.  Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank.  Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products.  Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

    Key Highlights:

    • Net income increased 22% for the first half of 2019 to $2,339,000, compared to $1,911,000 for the first half of 2018, primarily due to higher net interest income.

    • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.73%.  Total capital at June 30, 2019 was 13.44% of risk-weighted assets. 

    • Total assets increased 4.6% to $450.0 million. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $311.8 million at June 30, 2019.

    • Net loans increased 5.9% to $329.5 million.

    • Total deposits increased 2.0% to $349.3 million.

    • Allowance for loan losses was 1.0% of loans.

    Six months ended June 30, 2019 vs. six months ended June 30, 2018 - Net income for the first half of 2019 was $2,339,000, or $1.11 per share, compared to net income of $1,911,000, or $0.91 per share, in the first half of 2018.  The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 4.01% in the first half of 2019 from 3.77% in the first half of 2018. 

    Net interest income increased to $7.8 million in 2019 from $7.0 million in 2018.  The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $1.3 million.  Total interest income increased $1.2 million to $9.4 million in 2019, and interest expense only increased $420,000 to $1.6 million in 2019.

    The Company provided $113,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first six months of 2019, compared to $139,000 in the same period of 2018.  Net charge-offs were $0 in the first half of 2019, compared to ($5,000) in the first half of 2018.  

    Noninterest income was $2.6 million in the first half of 2019 and 2018, despite $112,000 decrease in investment brokerage commission income.

    Noninterest expense was $7.5 million in the first six months of 2019, compared to $7.3 million in the first six months of 2018.  Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $313,000, or 7.2%. 

    Three months ended June 30, 2019 vs. three months ended June 30, 2018 - Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1,297,000, or $0.62 per share, compared to net income of $1,154,000, or $0.36 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 4.02% in the second quarter of 2019 from 3.91% in the second quarter of 2018. 

    Net interest income increased to $4.0 million in 2019 from $3.7 million in 2018.  The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $619,000 to $4.3 million.  Total interest income increased $567,000 to $4.8 million in 2019, and interest expense only increased $218,000 to $836,000 in 2019.

    The Company provided $75,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $17,000 in the same quarter of 2018.  Net charge-offs were $3,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to ($3,000) in the second quarter of 2018.  

    Noninterest income was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, with increases primarily in gain on sale of securities and trust fee income.

    Noninterest expense was $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to$3,6 million in the second quarter of 2018.  Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $118,000, or 5.5%. 

    Total assets increased to $450.0 million at June 30, 2019 from $431.6 million at December 31, 2018, primarily in loans.  Loans increased $18.5 million from December 31, 2018, primarily in commercial real estate loans.

    Interest-bearing deposits increased to $263.0 million at June 30, 2019 from $260.1 million at December 31, 2018.  Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $11.2 million in the first half of 2019, to $23.6 million at June 30, 2019.  The growth in deposits, along with $10.0 million additional borrowed funds, provided the funding for the loan growth realized in the first six months of 2019.

    Total equity was $41.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $40.2 million at December 31, 2018. The regular quarterly dividend was continued at a record-high $0.15 per share.  Book value per share increased to $19.64 ($16.25 tangible) at June 30, 2019 from $19.11 ($15.70 tangible) at December 31, 2018. 

    This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements.  These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp.  Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement.  Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies.  Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

    For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgisbank.com.



    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

        June 30,     Dec. 31,  
        2019     2018  
                 
    ASSETS        
    Cash and due from banks   $ 8,550     $ 12,267  
    Other short-term investments     17,477       13,133  
    Total cash and cash equivalents     26,027       25,400  
    Interest-earning deposits in banks     6,109       7,350  
    Securities - available for sale     46,599       46,205  
    Securities - held to maturity     4,714       5,472  
    Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     3,393       3,393  
    Loans held for sale, at fair value     1,811       67  
    Loans, net of allowance of $3,341 and $3,228     329,521       311,050  
    Premises and equipment, net     9,185       9,274  
    Goodwill     5,834       5,834  
    Core deposit intangibles     133       155  
    Originated mortgage servicing rights     1,194       1,171  
    Real estate owned     301       193  
    Bank-owned life insurance     10,648       10,515  
    Accrued interest receivable     1,641       1,550  
    Other assets     2,922       3,946  
                     
             
    Total assets   $ 450,032     $ 431,575  
                     
             
    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
    Liabilities        
    Deposits        
    Noninterest-bearing   $ 86,330     $ 82,442  
    Interest-bearing     263,012       260,058  
    Total deposits     349,342       342,500  
    Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings     53,879       44,109  
    Accrued interest payable     365       375  
    Other liabilities     5,026       4,391  
    Total liabilities     408,612       391,375  
             
    Stockholders' equity        
    Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares        
      issued and outstanding - 0 shares     -       -  
    Common stock - $1 par value:  authorized - 9,000,000 shares        
      issued and outstanding 2,108,591 shares at June 30, 2019        
      and 2,103,991 at December 31, 2018     2,109       2,104  
    Additional paid-in capital     7,791       7,683  
    Retained earnings     32,233       30,526  
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (713 )     (113 )
    Total stockholders' equity     41,420       40,200  
                     
             
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 450,032     $ 431,575  
     

     

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

     (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

        Three Months Ended June 30,

    		  
        2019   2018  
               
    Interest income        
    Loans   $ 4,314   $ 3,695  
    Investment securities:        
    Taxable     259     268  
    Tax-exempt     215     276  
    Dividends     55     37  
    Total interest income     4,843     4,276  
             
    Interest expense        
    Deposits     511     417  
    Borrowed funds     325     201  
    Total interest expense     836     618  
                   
             
    Net interest income     4,007     3,658  
             
    Provision (benefit) for loan losses     75     17  
                   
             
    Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses     3,932     3,641  
             
    Noninterest income:        
    Service charges and other fees     313     330  
    Interchange income     220     210  
    Investment brokerage commission income     321     337  
    Mortgage banking activities     194     181  
    Trust fee income     164     126  
    Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance     72     63  
    Gain on sale of real estate owned     59     70  
    Gain on sale of securities     44     -  
    Other income     22     23  
    Total noninterest income     1,409     1,340  
             
    Noninterest expenses:        
    Salaries and employee benefits     2,257     2,139  
    Occupancy and equipment     477     443  
    Interchange expenses     99     89  
    Data processing     198     183  
    Professional services     70     90  
    Real estate owned expense     3     42  
    Advertising     76     69  
    FDIC premiums     46     73  
    Other expenses     573     511  
    Total noninterest expenses     3,799     3,639  
                   
             
    Income before income tax expense     1,542     1,342  
             
    Income tax expense     245     188  
                   
             
    Net income   $ 1,297   $ 1,154  
                   
             
    Earnings per share   $ 0.62   $ 0.55  
    Dividends per share     0.15     0.14  
                   



    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

     (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

        Six Months Ended June 30,

    		  
        2019   2018

    		  
               
    Interest income        
    Loans   $ 8,355   $ 7,056  
    Investment securities:        
    Taxable     539     506  
    Tax-exempt     437     553  
    Dividends     100     93  
    Total interest income     9,431     8,208  
             
    Interest expense        
    Deposits     1,013     793  
    Borrowed funds     602     402  
    Total interest expense     1,615     1,195  
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
             
    Net interest income     7,816     7,013  
             
    Provision (benefit) for loan losses     113     139  
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
             
    Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses     7,703     6,874  
             
    Noninterest income:        
    Service charges and other fees     637     675  
    Interchange income     413     389  
    Investment brokerage commission income     612     728  
    Mortgage banking activities     406     369  
    Trust fee income     258     239  
    Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance     134     125  
    Gain on sale of real estate owned     61     67  
    Gain on sale of securities     1     -  
    Other income     52     52  
    Total noninterest income     2,574     2,644  
             
    Noninterest expenses:        
    Salaries and employee benefits     4,665     4,352  
    Occupancy and equipment     949     875  
    Interchange expenses     186     176  
    Data processing     394     363  
    Professional services     180     212  
    Real estate owned expense     8     75  
    Advertising     134     117  
    FDIC premiums     89     133  
    Other expenses     926     1,035  
    Total noninterest expenses     7,531     7,338  
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
             
    Income before income tax expense     2,746     2,180  
             
    Income tax expense     407     269  
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
             
    Net income   $ 2,339   $ 1,911  
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
             
    Earnings per share   $ 1.11   $ 0.91  
    Dividends per share     0.30     0.28  
                   



    OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

    (Amounts in thousands)

        Three Months Ended June 30,

    		  
         2019      2018  
                 
             
    Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:        
    Average noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 83,926     $ 81,874  
    Average interest-bearing deposits     265,464       275,261  
    Average total assets     446,180       434,115  
    Total risk-weighted assets     311,843       286,956  
    Sturgis Bancorp:        
    Average equity     41,437       38,669  
    Average total assets     446,279       434,298  
    Total risk-weighted assets     311,923       287,169  
             
    Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:        
    Return on average assets     1.17 %     1.07 %
    Return on average equity     12.55 %     11.98 %
    Net interest margin     3.96 %     3.74 %
    Tax equivalent net interest margin     4.02 %     3.83 %
             
             
        Six Months Ended June 30,

    		  
         2019      2018  
                 
             
    Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:        
    Average noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 81,813     $ 81,079  
    Average interest-bearing deposits     266,288       273,119  
    Average total assets     440,543       431,046  
    Sturgis Bancorp:        
    Average equity     41,060       38,250  
    Average total assets     440,730       431,236  
             
    Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:        
    Return on average assets     1.18 %     0.89 %
    Return on average equity     11.49 %     10.07 %
    Net interest margin     3.94 %     3.68 %
    Tax equivalent net interest margin     4.01 %     3.77 %



    Contacts:

    Sturgis Bancorp -- Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO -- P: 269 651-9345

    Source: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

