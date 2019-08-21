Quantcast

Stryker to participate in Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 21, 2019


Kalamazoo, Michigan, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) ) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt New York. 

Kevin Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on Stryker's website at www.stryker.com.  The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Katherine A. Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or katherine.owen@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com

Source: Stryker Corporation

