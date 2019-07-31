Quantcast

Stryker declares a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 08:15:00 AM EDT


Kalamazoo, Michigan, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019, representing an increase of approximately 11% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter. 

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Katherine A. Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or katherine.owen@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com

Source: Stryker Corporation

