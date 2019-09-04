Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging & Cardan Robotics



Kalamazoo, Michigan, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today a definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging, LLC, a leader in point-of-care imaging technology, and its sister company, GYS Tech, LLC (DBA Cardan Robotics), in an all cash transaction of approximately $370 million upfront and up to $130 million of contingent payments associated with development and commercial milestones. The acquisition provides Stryker's Spine division with immediate entry into the intra-operative imaging segment and aligns with Stryker's implant and navigation offerings.

Mobius Imaging, founded in 2008, is focused on integrating advanced imaging technologies into medical workflow, which can enhance a clinician's ability to obtain high-quality images. Its Airo TruCT scanner is a best-in-class mobile, real-time, diagnostic-quality CT imaging system. Cardan Robotics, founded in 2015, is working to develop innovative robotics and navigation technology systems for surgical and interventional radiology procedures.

"This acquisition brings expertise in advanced imaging and robotics as well as a robust product pipeline that add to Stryker's portfolio and will allow the Spine division to provide more complete procedural solutions, including sales, service, and support," said Spencer Stiles, Stryker's Group President, Orthopaedics and Spine. "We look forward to working together to advance Stryker's mission to make healthcare better and accelerate our pursuit of category leadership in Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics, and Spine."

The transaction is expected to have an immaterial impact to Stryker's net earnings in 2019. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of the applicable waiting period under the HSR Act, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the failure to satisfy any of the closing conditions, including the receipt of any required regulatory clearances; delays in consummating the acquisition of Mobius Imaging and GYS Tech; unexpected charges or expenses in connection with the acquisition of Mobius Imaging and GYS Tech; weakening of economic conditions that could adversely affect the level of demand for our products; pricing pressures generally, including cost-containment measures that could adversely affect the price of or demand for our products; changes in foreign exchange markets; legislative and regulatory actions; unanticipated issues arising in connection with clinical studies and otherwise that affect U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of new products, including Mobius Imaging products; potential supply disruptions; changes in reimbursement levels from third-party payors; a significant increase in product liability claims; the ultimate total cost with respect to recall-related matters; the impact of investigative and legal proceedings and compliance risks; resolution of tax audits; the impact of the federal legislation to reform the United States healthcare system; costs to comply with medical device regulations; changes in financial markets; changes in the competitive environment; our ability to integrate acquisitions, including the acquisition of Mobius Imaging and GYS Tech; and our ability to realize anticipated cost savings. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.





