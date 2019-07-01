Strongbridge Biopharma plc Added to the Russell 3000® and Microcap® Indexes





DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq:SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that it has been added to the U.S. broad-market Russell 3000® and Microcap® Indexes at the conclusion of the Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective upon the U.S. market open on Monday, July 1, 2019.



The Russell annual index rebalance process captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 10 each year, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, allows for automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

