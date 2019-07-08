STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Direct Distribution Contract with Kosmo Meditech in Korea



Company expanding globally and introducing recurring business model in Korea

HORSHAM, Pa., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ("STRATA") (NASDAQ:SSKN), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the signing of a direct distribution contract with Kosmo Meditech for a combination of direct capital sales and direct recurring revenue sales in Korea.



Contract Highlights:

Strengthens the XTRAC value proposition in Korea to expand the installed base of over 250 devices in-country

Takes advantage of STRATA's strong balance sheet to support the unique recurring revenue business model, now outside the United States

Leverages the over 13-year relationship with Kosmo, a preeminent medical device distributor active in Korea for over 20 years

Provides a strategy to target the over 1,800 dermatologists in Korea with a unique business proposition unseen outside the United States

STRATA expects to see impact of the recurring revenue business model in Korea late 2019 or early 2020

Michael Nam, Chairman of Kosmo stated, "We have been a proud partner in the XTRAC business in Korea for over 13 years and are very happy to be the first international launch partner of STRATA's recurring revenue business model. The benefits of the model will allow Kosmo to further strengthen its leadership position in the dermatology device space in Korea. We look forward to many more years of providing a full business solution, which includes the highest quality excimer lasers into the Korean clinical dermatology market, now with a unique strategy that leverages both Companies' strengths as a platform for growth."

"We are very pleased to expand globally and to bring our unique business model to Korea with our strategic partner Kosmo Meditech. This is a tremendous opportunity as we leverage our strong balance sheet and Kosmo's in-country distribution network," said Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, President and Chief Executive Officer of STRATA. "We look forward to driving market share gains as well as seeing our proven business growth engine validated in a new market."

About Kosmo Meditech

Kosmo Meditech is a Korean distributor of medical devices in Dermatology and other medical markets. Kosmo Meditech has been a distributor of the XTRAC® excimer laser in partnership with STRATA Skin Sciences (and its predecessor) for over 13 years. Kosmo employs approximately 55 people, over 25 of whom are either sales and/or technical engineers. The Kosmo platform in combination with the know how generated by STRATA in the US will enable an efficient deployment of the business model into existing and new Dermatology clinics.

The Korean Dermatology clinic market comprises 1,800 physicians. XTRAC has been sold and is used by over 250 hospital and private practice clinics.

Korea's Vitiligo and Psoriasis patient population is approximately 1 million. The treatment by 308nm Excimer is covered by the national health insurance with reimbursement rates of $15 to $50 per procedure.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser and VTRAC® lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions; and the STRATAPEN® MicroSystem, marketed specifically for the intended use of micropigmentation.

The Company's proprietary XTRAC® excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases, which impact over 35 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents, including exclusive rights for patents for the delivery of treatments to vitiligo patients.

STRATA's unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company's partner dermatology clinics.

The XTRAC business has used this proven DTC model to grow its domestic dermatology partner network to over 754 clinics, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,000 devices. The Company is able to offer 90% of DTC patients an introduction to physicians prescribing a reimbursable solution, using XTRAC, within a 10-mile radius of their house. The Company is a leader in dermatology in-clinic business generation for its partners.

Investor Contacts: Matthew Hill, Chief Financial Officer STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. 215-619-3200 ir@strataskin.com

