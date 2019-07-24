Quantcast

StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq:STNE) ("Stone") today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with second quarter 2019 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (412) 317-6346 or (844) 204-8586 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 11 3181-8565. Callers from the UK can dial +44 20 3795-9972. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone's investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their business over time through technology.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investors@stone.com.br

Source: StoneCo Ltd.

