STMicroelectronics Strengthens STM32 Microcontroller Ecosystem with MadeForSTM32 Quality Label

Members of ST Partner program can submit products to support STM32 development for evaluation by ST

Qualifying products from Authorized Partners win MadeForSTM32 label endorsing product performance, customer support, and maintenance

Label brings promotional opportunities for ecosystem-product developers and encourages developer engagement with STM32 family

Geneva, July 11, 2019 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is further increasing the market appeal of its STM32* microcontroller family by launching the MadeForSTM32** label for qualified, reviewed, and approved products from ST Partners in the development ecosystem.

Engineers designing with microcontrollers - the tiny electronic "brains" inside all kinds of smart objects - rely on the ecosystem that provides configuration and development tools, ready-to-use software examples and libraries, and circuit boards to prototype their applications and bring them into production.

For many designers, the quality and effectiveness of the ecosystem is an important factor when choosing among microcontroller manufacturers for current and future designs. ST's STM32 family offers an already extensive and still expanding ecosystem that provides important software products and evaluation boards for developing with STM32 devices. Addressing the constant aim of helping customers find the best solution for their design, ST is launching the MadeForSTM32 program to review and qualify offerings from ST Partners within the STM32 ecosystem. The MadeforSTM32 label ensures that all products within the ecosystem are of consistently high quality.

"Our new MadeForSTM32 label provides robust assurances for product designers by highlighting our assessment and approval of the quality and performance of third-party ecosystem products, as well as the customer support available," said Daniel Colonna, Marketing Director, Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. "There is added value for our ecosystem partners too, with branding using the MadeForSTM32 logo for approved products and literature, promotional opportunities, and access to the results of our technical evaluation to help drive continuous product improvement. The benefits of this program to both engineers and partners encourage significant expansion of the STM32 ecosystem with high-quality products."

The SEGGER embOS and RoweBots UNISON RTOS real-time operating systems have already been assessed and endorsed to become the first MadeForSTM32 approved pieces of embedded software. Other products are currently being evaluated.

"After having joined the ST partner program, SEGGER was able to actively get involved in the MadeForSTM32 process," said Dirk Akemann, Partnership Marketing Manager, SEGGER. "Our Real-Time Operating System embOS is an outstanding example of efficiency and ease of use. Qualifying embOS with the MadeForSTM32 label demonstrates that it simply works. The result is an easy and seamless integration of the embOS real-time operating system into the popular STM32Cube environment."

Kim Rowe, CEO and founder of RoweBots, commented, "RoweBots has a long history working with STM32 products. Our UNISON RTOS provides our customers with a comprehensive tool to meet their needs,UNISON Software Expansion works complementarily with ST's STM32Cube developer resources that are available free of charge and can be used for fast and accurate project development."

Notes to Editors:

An extensive ecosystem containing high-quality software and hardware products that are easy to use, well supported, and maintained helps developers realize their creative and technical goals to bring new products to market quickly and efficiently. ST has promoted an open approach to maximize the choice of ecosystem products and services available to users of its STM32 microcontrollers. The MadeForSTM32 label now raises the bar by providing a structure for assessing key attributes of partners' ecosystem products, and a label that vouches for quality, performance, and dependability.

Any ecosystem partner can submit a product for evaluation and, after a successful review and approval, use the MadeForSTM32 label. Basic criteria require IDEs to support all STM32 microcontrollers and offer a demonstration or evaluation version that may be time- or code-size limited. Embedded software must be compatible with the STM32Cube ecosystem, packaged as a software expansion for STM32Cube, and demonstrated running on appropriate STM32 boards. All products must be currently available to any customer, and fully supported and maintained.

In addition to the large, high-quality ecosystem, developers using STM32 microcontrollers get a choice of over 900 individual device variants, including ultra-low-power STM32L and the highest-performance STM32H series, featuring Arm® Cortex® embedded cores. MadeForSTM32 third-party products that are compatible with a wide variety of STM32 devices help users port and scale their applications easily from one STM32 part to another.

You can also read our blogposts on the MadeForSTM32 label and participating partners:

https://blog.st.com/madeforstm32/

https://blog.st.com/unison-rtos-stm32-rowebots/

https://blog.st.com/embos-rtos-stm32-segger/

* STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

** MadeForSTM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, MadeForSTM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

