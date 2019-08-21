Quantcast

STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2019 Semi Annual Accounts

By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 04:40:00 PM EDT


PR No.C2913C

Geneva, August 21, 2019 - STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its IFRS 2019 Semi Annual Accounts for the six-month period ended June 29, 2019, on its website and filed them with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets.

The Company's Semi Annual Accounts, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) can be found at www.st.com.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton  

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment

Source: STMicroelectronics N.V.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: STM, STM




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8020.21
71.65  ▲  0.90%
DJIA 26202.73
240.29  ▲  0.93%
S&P 500 2924.43
23.92  ▲  0.82%
Data as of Aug 21, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar