STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


 PR N° C2905C

Geneva - July 3, 2019 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it will release second quarter 2019 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on

Thursday July 25, 2019.

The press release will be available immediately after the release on the Company's website at www.st.com.

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results and current business outlook on July 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).

A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's website, http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until August 9, 2019.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton  

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

 

Attachment

Source: STMicroelectronics N.V.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: STM, STM




