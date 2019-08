STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from Aug 05, 2019 to Aug 09, 2019

AMSTERDAM - August 12, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between August 05, 2019 to August 09, 2019 (the "Period"), of 470,843 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 15.3870 and for an overall price of EUR 7,244,849.94.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code) Aug 05, 2019 91,159 15.1984 1,385,467.94 XPAR Aug 06, 2019 93,322 15.1967 1,418,185.50 XPAR Aug 07, 2019 94,778 15.1944 1,440,097.59 XPAR Aug 08, 2019 95,472 15.5062 1,480,408.31 XPAR Aug 09, 2019 96,112 15.8221 1,520,690.60 XPAR Total for Period 470,843 15.3870 7,244,849.94

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 17,154,159 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.9% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

