STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program





PR N°C2908C

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from Jul 29, 2019 to Aug 02, 2019



AMSTERDAM - August5, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between July 29, 2019 to August 02, 2019 (the "Period"), of 273,006 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 16.5286 and for an overall price of EUR 4,512,411.72.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code) Jul 30, 2019 84,335 16.7576 1,413,253.04 XPAR Jul 31, 2019 83,776 16.8922 1,415,164.05 XPAR Aug 01, 2019 18,514 16.4917 305,327.96 XPAR Aug 02, 2019 86,381 15.9603 1,378,666.67 XPAR Total for Period 273,006 16.5286 4,512,411.72

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 16,683,316 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.8% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment

Source: STMicroelectronics N.V.