Quantcast

Stitch Fix Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 ended August 3, 2019 after market close on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix's financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Katrina Lake, founder and CEO, Mike Smith, President and COO, and Paul Yee, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (800) 458-4121 and internationally at (786) 789-4772, passcode 6009320.

A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 6009320. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we've helped millions of men, women, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories, hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists and delivered to our clients' homes. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit http://www.stitchfix.com.

 

Contact:
David PearceIR@stitchfix.com

Source: Stitch Fix, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SFIX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8002.81
106.82  ▲  1.35%
DJIA 26135.79
249.78  ▲  0.96%
S&P 500 2923.65
34.97  ▲  1.21%
Data as of Aug 19, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar