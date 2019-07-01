Stifel Closes Acquisition of Mooreland Partners



Stifel's Global Technology Group Grows to More Than 100 Professionals

ST. LOUIS, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Mooreland Partners, further solidifying its position as a top global technology franchise. The Stifel Global Technology Group, resulting from the combination, will operate internationally with more than 100 professionals serving clients on both sides of the Atlantic through offices in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Baltimore, London, and Frankfurt.



On a combined basis, Stifel and Mooreland advised on more technology M&A transactions valued under $1 billion than any other firm during the period 2010 through 2018. Stifel also has one of the largest technology-focused equity capital markets and research teams on Wall Street and a rapidly expanding franchise in Europe.

"Today marks another milestone for Stifel as we build on our historic leadership position in the technology sector," said Brad Raymond, Head of Global Investment Banking at Stifel. "I'm thrilled to welcome the Mooreland team to Stifel. The reach of the combined businesses enables our enhanced practice to better serve the evolving needs of corporates, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and their companies across the technology ecosystem and across the globe."

"We are excited to join the Stifel platform," noted Patrick Seely, formerly Managing Partner at Mooreland Partners and now Co-Head of the Stifel Global Technology Group. "Together, we are able to provide our existing and future clients with a broad range of strategic advisory and capital raising services designed to support growth companies and their investors during all stages of development."

"The acquisition of Mooreland is a clear sign of our commitment to being the middle-market advisor with the deepest sector knowledge, strongest industry relationships, and broadest product expertise anywhere in the world," commented Cole Bader, Co-Head of the Stifel Global Technology Group. "With a significantly enhanced presence in Europe and in Silicon Valley, we believe our technology practice is well-positioned for strong and sustained growth."

Effective immediately, the Mooreland associates will operate under the Stifel brand as part of the Stifel Global Technology Group.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com.

