Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires





ST. LOUIS, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) today announced the addition of three new Managing Directors to the Stifel Investment Banking team.



Tom Dyszkiewicz joins Stifel as a Managing Director focused on clients in the global aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, he brings nearly two decades of experience providing advice on strategic transactions to management teams, boards of directors, and principal owners of companies. His transaction experience includes a range of domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, financial restructurings, fairness opinions, and debt & equity offerings. Prior to joining Stifel, Mr. Dyszkiewicz was a Senior Managing Director at Teneo Capital. He joined Teneo Capital through its acquisition of Twelve Rolling Capital, an aerospace- and defense-focused boutique where he was a Partner and Managing Director. He previously worked at Lazard, Morgan Stanley, and Jefferies Quarterdeck, the aerospace and defense-focused arm of Jefferies & Co.

Willem Enthoven joins Stifel as a Managing Director, based in Stifel's New York office. He has spent the better part of 17 years working exclusively on paper, packaging, and forest products mergers, acquisitions, and other corporate finance assignments. He has worked extensively with both corporate and financial sponsor clients. Prior to joining Stifel, Mr. Enthoven spent several years at B. Riley FBR and also served in UBS' Global Industrial Group for 14 years.

Jeff Pranaitis joins Stifel as a Managing Director, also based in Stifel's New York office, focused on business services, including security, safety, and protection services. He has more than 25 years of investment banking and related experience. Prior to joining Stifel, Mr. Pranaitis was the Global Head of Security, Safety, & Protection Services at Jefferies from 2015 to 2019. Prior to Jefferies, he led the development of the Security Services Investment Banking Group at Raymond James and its predecessor organization, Morgan Keegan. He also developed and led the Security Industry Investment Banking practice at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Pranaitis began his investment banking career at Wasserstein Perella.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom, Willem, and Jeff to Stifel," said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. "The addition of these experienced, talented individuals is another important step in the further buildout of our industrials practice."

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com.

Source: Stifel Financial Corporation