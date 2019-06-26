Steven A. Schwartz Joins Exactus Board of Directors





DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) - a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in Hemp derived Cannabidiol (CBD) products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Allen Schwartz to its Board of Directors, effective June 24, 2019.



"I am proud to join the Exactus Board and I look forward to working with Phil and the other Directors as the company builds for the future," states Steven Schwartz. "This is an exciting time for the industry, and I am delighted to help position the company for success," continues Schwartz.

Steven A. Schwartz, Exactus's newest board member, holds an undergraduate degree from Syracuse University and studied at Adelphi University's business school in Long Island, New York. A veteran of creating and managing corporate growth, Schwartz career spans over three decades in the manufacturing and apparel industries and can be traced back to the early years of Doe-Spun Inc, where he was responsible for a division of the international company. Schwartz currently serves as a consultant / advisor to several companies in the U.S.

"We are pleased to welcome Steven to the Exactus Board of Directors," stated Phil Young, CEO of Exactus, Inc. "His diverse background complements our Board of Directors' skills and experiences, and we are confident that he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy to drive profitability and enhance shareholder value."

About Exactus:

Exactus Inc.,is pursuing opportunities in hemp derived Cannabidiol, which is more commonly referred to as CBD. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. Industrial hemp is cultivated for the plant's seed, fiber, and extracts. After 40 years of prohibition, the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp on the federal level. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the states. As a result, Hemp has generally been removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). A potential risk of growing hemp in the United States is that the entire crop must be destroyed if it tests at a THC percentage greater than 0.3%.

