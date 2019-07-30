Steve Madden Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Results

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Madden (Nasdaq:SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion footwear and accessories for women, men and children, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.
Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" exclude the items that are described under the heading "Non-GAAP Adjustments."
For theSecond Quarter 2019:
- Net sales increased 12.4% to $445.0 million compared to $395.8 million in the same period of 2018.
- Gross margin was 37.2% compared to 37.3% in the same period last year, a decrease of 10 basis points.
- Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales were 26.9% compared to 27.4% of net sales in the same period of 2018. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of net sales were 26.8% compared to 26.8% of net sales in the same period of 2018.
- Income from operations totaled $44.6 million, or 10.0% of net sales, compared to $41.6 million, or 10.5% of net sales, in the same period of 2018. Adjusted income from operations was $49.1 million, or 11.0% of net sales, compared to Adjusted income from operations of $44.0 million, or 11.1% of net sales, in the same period of 2018.
- Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $36.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $32.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $39.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $35.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the prior year's second quarter.
Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered a strong second quarter, with net sales growing 12% and Adjusted diluted EPS increasing 16% compared to the prior year period. Our flagship Steve Madden brand was the highlight, with strong growth in the wholesale footwear and accessories businesses in both domestic and international markets, as well as exceptional growth on stevemadden.com. Looking ahead, we remain on track to achieve our sales and Adjusted diluted EPS guidance for 2019 despite an estimated incremental headwind of approximately $0.05 per share related to the increase in the tariff on List 3 products from China from 10% to 25% in effect as of May 10. Based on the strength of our brands and our business model - combined with our consistency in delivering on-trend product that resonates with consumers - we are confident that we can continue to drive sales and earnings growth and create value for shareholders over the long term."
SecondQuarter 2019 Segment Results
Net sales for the wholesale business increased 13.1% to $363.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, with strong growth in both the wholesale footwear and accessories businesses. Wholesale footwear net sales rose 13.5% as robust growth in Steve Madden, the addition of Anne Klein and a strong increase in the Company's private label business (excluding Payless ShoeSource) more than offset not recognizing sales to Payless ShoeSource in the current period. Wholesale accessories net sales increased 11.5% driven by a robust gain in Steve Madden handbags as well as strong growth in the private label business. Gross margin in the wholesale business increased to 32.1% compared to 31.4% in last year's second quarter driven by improvement in wholesale footwear.
Retail net sales in the second quarter rose 9.6% to $81.5 million compared to $74.3 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Same store sales increased 6.2% in the quarter driven by strong performance in the Company's e-commerce business. Retail gross margin declined to 59.7% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 62.9% in the second quarter of the prior year due primarily to inventory liquidation and markdowns in connection with the wind-down of the Company's joint venture relationship in China as well as aggressive liquidation of slow-moving inventory in the Company's North American retail operations.
The Company ended the quarter with 224 company-operated retail locations, including six internet stores, as well as 31 company-operated concessions in international markets.
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 21.3% compared to 23.9% in the second quarter of 2018. On an Adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 22.4% compared to 21.7% in the second quarter of the prior year.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of the Company's common stock for approximately $34.0 million, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employee stock awards.
As of June 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and current marketable securities totaled $248.8 million.
Quarterly Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 27, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2019.
Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook
For fiscal year 2019, the Company continues to expect net sales will increase 5% to 7% over net sales in 2018. The Company now expects diluted EPS for fiscal year 2019 will be in the range of $1.74 to $1.82. The Company continues to expect Adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year 2019 will be in the range of $1.78 to $1.86, despite an estimated incremental headwind of approximately $0.05 per share related to the increase in the tariff on List 3 products from 10% to 25% in effect as of May 10.
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" exclude the items below.
For the second quarter 2019:
- $0.1 million pre-tax ($0.1 million after-tax) recovery associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy, included in commission and licensing fee income, net and $1.7 million pre-tax ($1.6 million after-tax) recovery associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy, included in operating expenses.
- $1.5 million pre-tax ($1.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with a provision for early lease termination charges, included in operating expenses.
- $0.7 million pre-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation, included in operating expenses.
- $4.1 million pre-tax ($3.0 million after-tax) non-cash expense associated with the impairment of the Brian Atwood trademark.
For the second quarter 2018:
- $1.1 million pre-tax ($0.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring, included in operating expenses.
- $1.2 million pre-tax ($0.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation, included in operating expenses.
- $1.0 million in tax expense in connection with the impairment of the preferred interest investment in Brian Atwood Italia Holding, LLC recorded in fourth quarter 2017.
For the fiscal year 2019:
- $0.3 million pre-tax ($0.3 million after-tax) recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy.
- $2.3 million pre-tax ($1.7 million after-tax) in expense expected to be incurred in connection with early lease termination charges.
- $0.7 million pre-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation.
- $4.1 million pre-tax ($3.0 million after-tax) non-cash expense associated with the impairment of the Brian Atwood trademark.
- $1.9 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) net benefit associated with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement as of December 31, 2019.
Reconciliations of amounts on a GAAP basis to Adjusted amounts are presented in the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables at the end of this release and identify and quantify all excluded items.
About Steve Madden
Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear and accessories for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, Report®, Brian Atwood®, Cejon®, Mad Love® and Big Buddha®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein®, Kate Spade®, Superga® and DKNY®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains and mass merchants. Steve Madden also operates 224 retail stores (including Steve Madden's six Internet stores). Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men's and women's boots, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com.
STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net sales
|$
|444,974
|
|
|$
|395,753
|
|
|$
|855,914
|
|
|$
|784,767
|
|Cost of sales
|279,629
|
|
|247,979
|
|
|
|533,572
|
|
|496,260
|
|Gross profit
|165,345
|
|
|147,774
|
|
|
|322,342
|
|
|288,507
|
|Commission and licensing fee income, net
|3,147
|
|
|2,244
|
|
|
|4,374
|
|
|5,903
|
|Operating expenses
|119,809
|
|
|108,434
|
|
|
|233,373
|
|
|216,269
|
|Impairment charge
|4,050
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|4,050
|
|
|—
|
|Income from operations
|44,633
|
|
|41,584
|
|
|
|89,293
|
|
|78,141
|
|Interest and other income, net
|1,262
|
|
|1,033
|
|
|
|2,454
|
|
|1,630
|
|Income before provision for income taxes
|45,895
|
|
|42,617
|
|
|
|91,747
|
|
|79,771
|
|Provision for income taxes
|9,784
|
|
|10,172
|
|
|
|20,371
|
|
|18,128
|
|Net income
|36,111
|
|
|32,445
|
|
|
|71,376
|
|
|61,643
|
|Less: net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|(461
|)
|
|
|35
|
|
|
|
|279
|
|
|
|560
|
|
|Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
|$
|36,572
|
|
|$
|32,410
|
|
|$
| 71,097
|
|
|$
|61,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic income per share
|$
|0.46
|
|
|$
|0.40
|
|
|$
|0.89
|
|
|$
|0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted income per share
|$
|0.44
|
|
|$
|0.38
|
|
|$
|0.85
|
|
|$
|0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|79,951
|
|
|
|
|
|81,681
|
|
|
|80,241
|
|
|
|81,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|83,869
|
|
|
|
|
|86,258
|
|
|
|84,064
|
|
|
|86,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash dividends declared per common share
| $
|
|0.14
|
|
| $
|0.13
|
|
| $
|
|0.28
|
|
| $
|0.26
|
|
STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|As of
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|December 31, 2018
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|212,664
|
|
|$
|200,031
|
|
|$
|190,985
|
|Marketable securities (current & non-current)
|36,096
|
|
|66,968
|
|
|66,449
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|306,636
|
|
|266,452
|
|
|285,318
|
|Inventories
|146,120
|
|
|137,247
|
|
|133,627
|
|Other current assets
|39,287
|
|
|32,427
|
|
|37,772
|
|Property and equipment, net
|61,654
|
|
|64,807
|
|
|67,378
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|179,320
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|286,129
|
|
|291,423
|
|
|295,454
|
|Other assets
|13,654
|
|
|13,215
|
|
|10,659
|
|Total assets
|$
|1,281,560
|
|
|$
|1,072,570
|
|
|$
|1,087,642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|$
|107,436
|
|
|$
|79,802
|
|
|$
|100,463
|
|Contingent payment liability (current & non-current)
|—
|
|
|3,000
|
|
|3,000
|
|Operating leases (current & non-current)
|193,295
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Other current liabilities
|136,131
|
|
|141,887
|
|
|130,963
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|17,142
|
|
|33,199
|
|
|22,923
|
|Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders' equity
|818,354
|
|
|805,814
|
|
|823,622
|
|Noncontrolling interest
|9,202
|
|
|8,868
|
|
|6,671
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,281,560
|
|
|$
|1,072,570
|
|
|$
|1,087,642
|
STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|59,761
|
|
|$
|44,927
|
|
|
|
|
|Investing Activities
|
|
|
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(6,214
|)
|
|(5,251
|)
|Sales of marketable securities, net
|32,062
|
|
|24,896
|
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|25,848
|
|
|19,645
|
|
|
|
|
|Financing Activities
|
|
|
|Common stock share repurchases for treasury
|(51,156
|)
|
|(35,102
|)
|Investment of noncontrolling interest
|1,283
|
|
|—
|
|Distribution of noncontrolling interest earnings
|(1,113
|)
|
|—
|
|Payment of contingent liability
|—
|
|
|(7,000
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,799
|
|
|11,115
|
|Cash dividends paid
|(23,987
|)
|
|(23,474
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(73,174
|)
|
|(54,461
|)
|
|
|
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|198
|
|
|(340
|)
|
|
|
|
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|12,633
|
|
|9,771
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|200,031
|
|
|181,214
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|$
|212,664
|
|
|$
|190,985
|
STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP licensing and commission income, net to Adjusted licensing and commission income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months
Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|Six Months
Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP commission and licensing fee income, net
|
|
|
|
|$
|3,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Recovery)/bad debt expense, net of recovery, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy
|
|
|
|
|(143
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|1,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted licensing and commission income, net
|
|
|
|
|$
|3,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|5,783
|
|Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months
Ended
|
|Three Months
Ended
|
|Six Months
Ended
|
|Six Months
Ended
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|119,809
|
|
|$
|108,434
|
|
|$
|233,373
|
|
|$
|216,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Recovery associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy
|1,668
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,668
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges
|(1,543
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(2,292
|)
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation
|(669
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(669
|)
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,868
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expense in connection with provision for legal charges
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(2,837
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring
|—
|
|
|(1,131
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(1,381
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation
|—
|
|
|(1,241
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(1,241
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted operating expenses
|$
|119,265
|
|
|$
|106,063
|
|
|$
|233,948
|
|
|$
|210,811
|
|Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations
|
|Three Months
Ended
|
|Three Months
Ended
|
|Six Months
Ended
|
|Six Months
Ended
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|44,633
|
|
|$
|41,584
|
|
|$
|89,293
|
|
|$
|78,141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy
|(1,811
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(259
|)
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges
|1,543
|
|
|—
|
|
|2,292
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation
|669
|
|
|
|
|669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(1,868
|)
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impairment of the Brian Atwood trademark
|4,050
|
|
|—
|
|
|4,050
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expense in connection with provision for legal charges
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|2,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring
|—
|
|
|1,131
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation
|—
|
|
|1,241
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted income from operations
|$
|49,084
|
|
|$
|43,956
|
|
|$
|94,177
|
|
|$
|83,600
|
|Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes
|
|Three Months
Ended
|
|Three Months
Ended
|
|Six Months
Ended
|
|Six Months
Ended
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP provision for income taxes
|$
|9,784
|
|
|$
|10,172
|
|
|$
|20,371
|
|
|$
|18,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax effect of recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy
|(85
|)
|
|—
|
|
|85
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax effect of expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges
|387
|
|
|—
|
|
|575
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax effect of expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation
|168
|
|
|—
|
|
|168
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax effect of the net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(469
|)
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax effect in connection with the impairment of the Brian Atwood trademark
|1,017
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,017
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax expense in connection with the impairment of the preferred interest investment in Brian Atwood Italia Holding, LLC recorded in fourth quarter 2017
|
|
|(1,028
|)
|
|
|
|(1,028
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax effect of expense in connection with provision for legal charges
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax effect of expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring
|—
|
|
|298
|
|
|—
|
|
|360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax effect of expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation
|—
|
|
|327
|
|
|—
|
|
|327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted provision for income taxes
|$
|11,271
|
|
|$
|9,769
|
|
|$
|21,747
|
|
|$
|18,489
|
|Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted net income
|
|Three Months
Ended
|
|Three Months
Ended
|
|Six Months
Ended
|
|Six Months
Ended
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
|$
|36,572
|
|
|$
|32,410
|
|
|$
|71,097
|
|
|$
|61,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|After-tax impact of a recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy
|(1,727
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(344
|)
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|After-tax impact of expense in connection with early lease termination charges
|1,156
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,717
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|After-tax impact of expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation
|501
|
|
|—
|
|
|501
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|After-tax impact of the net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(1,399
|)
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|After-tax impact associated with the impairment related to the Brian Atwood trademark
|3,033
|
|
|—
|
|
|3,033
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax expense in connection with the impairment of the preferred interest investment in Brian Atwood Italia Holding, LLC recorded in fourth quarter 2017
|
|
|1,028
|
|
|
|
|1,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|After-tax impact of expense in connection with provision for legal charges
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|2,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|After-tax impact of expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring
|—
|
|
|833
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|After-tax impact of expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation
|—
|
|
|914
|
|
|—
|
|
|914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
|$
|39,535
|
|
|$
|35,185
|
|
|$
|74,605
|
|
|$
|66,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP diluted income per share
|$
|0.44
|
|
|$
|0.38
|
|
|$
|0.85
|
|
|$
|0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted diluted income per share
|$
|0.47
|
|
|$
|0.41
|
|
|$
|0.89
|
|
|$
|0.77
|
