Steve Madden Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Results

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" exclude the items that are described under the heading "Non-GAAP Adjustments."

For theSecond Quarter 2019:

Net sales increased 12.4% to $445.0 million compared to $395.8 million in the same period of 2018.

Gross margin was 37.2% compared to 37.3% in the same period last year, a decrease of 10 basis points.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales were 26.9% compared to 27.4% of net sales in the same period of 2018. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of net sales were 26.8% compared to 26.8% of net sales in the same period of 2018.

Income from operations totaled $44.6 million, or 10.0% of net sales, compared to $41.6 million, or 10.5% of net sales, in the same period of 2018. Adjusted income from operations was $49.1 million, or 11.0% of net sales, compared to Adjusted income from operations of $44.0 million, or 11.1% of net sales, in the same period of 2018.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $36.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $32.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $39.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $35.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the prior year's second quarter.

Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered a strong second quarter, with net sales growing 12% and Adjusted diluted EPS increasing 16% compared to the prior year period. Our flagship Steve Madden brand was the highlight, with strong growth in the wholesale footwear and accessories businesses in both domestic and international markets, as well as exceptional growth on stevemadden.com. Looking ahead, we remain on track to achieve our sales and Adjusted diluted EPS guidance for 2019 despite an estimated incremental headwind of approximately $0.05 per share related to the increase in the tariff on List 3 products from China from 10% to 25% in effect as of May 10. Based on the strength of our brands and our business model - combined with our consistency in delivering on-trend product that resonates with consumers - we are confident that we can continue to drive sales and earnings growth and create value for shareholders over the long term."

SecondQuarter 2019 Segment Results

Net sales for the wholesale business increased 13.1% to $363.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, with strong growth in both the wholesale footwear and accessories businesses. Wholesale footwear net sales rose 13.5% as robust growth in Steve Madden, the addition of Anne Klein and a strong increase in the Company's private label business (excluding Payless ShoeSource) more than offset not recognizing sales to Payless ShoeSource in the current period. Wholesale accessories net sales increased 11.5% driven by a robust gain in Steve Madden handbags as well as strong growth in the private label business. Gross margin in the wholesale business increased to 32.1% compared to 31.4% in last year's second quarter driven by improvement in wholesale footwear.

Retail net sales in the second quarter rose 9.6% to $81.5 million compared to $74.3 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Same store sales increased 6.2% in the quarter driven by strong performance in the Company's e-commerce business. Retail gross margin declined to 59.7% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 62.9% in the second quarter of the prior year due primarily to inventory liquidation and markdowns in connection with the wind-down of the Company's joint venture relationship in China as well as aggressive liquidation of slow-moving inventory in the Company's North American retail operations.

The Company ended the quarter with 224 company-operated retail locations, including six internet stores, as well as 31 company-operated concessions in international markets.

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 21.3% compared to 23.9% in the second quarter of 2018. On an Adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 22.4% compared to 21.7% in the second quarter of the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of the Company's common stock for approximately $34.0 million, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employee stock awards.

As of June 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and current marketable securities totaled $248.8 million.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 27, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook

For fiscal year 2019, the Company continues to expect net sales will increase 5% to 7% over net sales in 2018. The Company now expects diluted EPS for fiscal year 2019 will be in the range of $1.74 to $1.82. The Company continues to expect Adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year 2019 will be in the range of $1.78 to $1.86, despite an estimated incremental headwind of approximately $0.05 per share related to the increase in the tariff on List 3 products from 10% to 25% in effect as of May 10.

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" exclude the items below.

For the second quarter 2019:

$0.1 million pre-tax ($0.1 million after-tax) recovery associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy, included in commission and licensing fee income, net and $1.7 million pre-tax ($1.6 million after-tax) recovery associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy, included in operating expenses.

$1.5 million pre-tax ($1.2 million after-tax) expense in connection with a provision for early lease termination charges, included in operating expenses.

$0.7 million pre-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation, included in operating expenses.

$4.1 million pre-tax ($3.0 million after-tax) non-cash expense associated with the impairment of the Brian Atwood trademark.

For the second quarter 2018:

$1.1 million pre-tax ($0.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring, included in operating expenses.

$1.2 million pre-tax ($0.9 million after-tax) expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation, included in operating expenses.

$1.0 million in tax expense in connection with the impairment of the preferred interest investment in Brian Atwood Italia Holding, LLC recorded in fourth quarter 2017.

For the fiscal year 2019:

$0.3 million pre-tax ($0.3 million after-tax) recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy.

$2.3 million pre-tax ($1.7 million after-tax) in expense expected to be incurred in connection with early lease termination charges.

$0.7 million pre-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation.

$4.1 million pre-tax ($3.0 million after-tax) non-cash expense associated with the impairment of the Brian Atwood trademark.

$1.9 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) net benefit associated with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement as of December 31, 2019.

Reconciliations of amounts on a GAAP basis to Adjusted amounts are presented in the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables at the end of this release and identify and quantify all excluded items.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 444,974 $ 395,753 $ 855,914 $ 784,767 Cost of sales 279,629 247,979 533,572 496,260 Gross profit 165,345 147,774 322,342 288,507 Commission and licensing fee income, net 3,147 2,244 4,374 5,903 Operating expenses 119,809 108,434 233,373 216,269 Impairment charge 4,050 — 4,050 — Income from operations 44,633 41,584 89,293 78,141 Interest and other income, net 1,262 1,033 2,454 1,630 Income before provision for income taxes 45,895 42,617 91,747 79,771 Provision for income taxes 9,784 10,172 20,371 18,128 Net income 36,111 32,445 71,376 61,643 Less: net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interest (461 )

35 279 560 Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 36,572 $ 32,410 $ 71,097 $ 61,083 Basic income per share $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 Diluted income per share $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 0.85 $ 0.71 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 79,951 81,681 80,241 81,885 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 83,869 86,258 84,064 86,123 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.28 $ 0.26





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In thousands)

As of June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,664 $ 200,031 $ 190,985 Marketable securities (current & non-current) 36,096 66,968 66,449 Accounts receivable, net 306,636 266,452 285,318 Inventories 146,120 137,247 133,627 Other current assets 39,287 32,427 37,772 Property and equipment, net 61,654 64,807 67,378 Operating lease right-of-use assets 179,320 — — Goodwill and intangibles, net 286,129 291,423 295,454 Other assets 13,654 13,215 10,659 Total assets $ 1,281,560 $ 1,072,570 $ 1,087,642 Accounts payable $ 107,436 $ 79,802 $ 100,463 Contingent payment liability (current & non-current) — 3,000 3,000 Operating leases (current & non-current) 193,295 — — Other current liabilities 136,131 141,887 130,963 Other long-term liabilities 17,142 33,199 22,923 Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders' equity 818,354 805,814 823,622 Noncontrolling interest 9,202 8,868 6,671 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,281,560 $ 1,072,570 $ 1,087,642





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 59,761 $ 44,927 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (6,214 ) (5,251 ) Sales of marketable securities, net 32,062 24,896 Net cash provided by investing activities 25,848 19,645 Financing Activities Common stock share repurchases for treasury (51,156 ) (35,102 ) Investment of noncontrolling interest 1,283 — Distribution of noncontrolling interest earnings (1,113 ) — Payment of contingent liability — (7,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,799 11,115 Cash dividends paid (23,987 ) (23,474 ) Net cash used in financing activities (73,174 ) (54,461 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 198 (340 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,633 9,771 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 200,031 181,214 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 212,664 $ 190,985





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP licensing and commission income, net to Adjusted licensing and commission income, net Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 GAAP commission and licensing fee income, net $ 3,147 $ 4,374 (Recovery)/bad debt expense, net of recovery, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy (143 ) 1,409 Adjusted licensing and commission income, net $ 3,004 $ 5,783





Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP operating expenses $ 119,809 $ 108,434 $ 233,373 $ 216,269 Recovery associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy 1,668 — 1,668 — Expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges (1,543 ) — (2,292 ) — Expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation (669 ) — (669 ) — Net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement — — 1,868 — Expense in connection with provision for legal charges — — — (2,837 ) Expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring — (1,131 ) — (1,381 ) Expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation — (1,241 ) — (1,241 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 119,265 $ 106,063 $ 233,948 $ 210,811





Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP income from operations $ 44,633 $ 41,584 $ 89,293 $ 78,141 Recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy (1,811 ) — (259 ) — Expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges 1,543 — 2,292 — Expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation 669 669 Net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement

— — (1,868 ) — Impairment of the Brian Atwood trademark 4,050 — 4,050 — Expense in connection with provision for legal charges — — — 2,837 Expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring — 1,131 — 1,381 Expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation — 1,241 — 1,241 Adjusted income from operations $ 49,084 $ 43,956 $ 94,177 $ 83,600





Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 9,784 $ 10,172 $ 20,371 $ 18,128 Tax effect of recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy (85 ) — 85 — Tax effect of expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges 387 — 575 — Tax effect of expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation 168 — 168 — Tax effect of the net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement — — (469 ) — Tax effect in connection with the impairment of the Brian Atwood trademark 1,017 — 1,017 — Tax expense in connection with the impairment of the preferred interest investment in Brian Atwood Italia Holding, LLC recorded in fourth quarter 2017 (1,028 ) (1,028 ) Tax effect of expense in connection with provision for legal charges — — — 702 Tax effect of expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring — 298 — 360 Tax effect of expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation — 327 — 327 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 11,271 $ 9,769 $ 21,747 $ 18,489





Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted net income Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 36,572 $ 32,410 $ 71,097 $ 61,083 After-tax impact of a recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy (1,727 ) — (344 ) — After-tax impact of expense in connection with early lease termination charges 1,156 — 1,717 — After-tax impact of expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation 501 — 501 — After-tax impact of the net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement — — (1,399 ) — After-tax impact associated with the impairment related to the Brian Atwood trademark 3,033 — 3,033 — Tax expense in connection with the impairment of the preferred interest investment in Brian Atwood Italia Holding, LLC recorded in fourth quarter 2017 1,028 1,028 After-tax impact of expense in connection with provision for legal charges — — — 2,135 After-tax impact of expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring — 833 — 1,021 After-tax impact of expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation — 914 — 914 Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 39,535 $ 35,185 $ 74,605 $ 66,181 GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 0.85 $ 0.71 Adjusted diluted income per share $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.89 $ 0.77





