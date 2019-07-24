Quantcast

Stericycle to Participate in Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day in August

July 24, 2019


LAKE FOREST, Ill.,, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq:SRCL) will participate in the Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day in Chicago with Chief Financial Officer Janet Zelenka hosting investor meetings on Thursday, August 15, 2019.



About Stericycle, Inc.

Stericycle protects people, safeguards communities and reduces risk through highly specialized medical waste, hazardous waste and secure information services.  Our team of more than 22,500 serves over one million customers worldwide with a concentration on the growing healthcare industry.  For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

