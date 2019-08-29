StereoVision Acquires Climate Cure Capital Corporation





Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc. (OTC:SVSN) announced today that it has acquired Nevada company, Climate Cure Capital Corporation.

"We welcome Climate Cure Capital Corporation's CEO William ‘Billy' Barnwell and his talented team to the StereoVision family," said StereoVision CEO Jack Honour. "The Climate Cure Capital Corporation acquisition is another example of management's determination to expand into eco-friendly businesses with socially positive impacts and strong earnings potential. Climate Cure Capital Corporation currently has $500k in environmental credits on account and provides environmental commodities services to produce and broker carbon offset credits, emissions offset credits, as well as other offset credits that finance pollution mitigation and renewable energy projects."

"In the past, among its many functions," Honour continued, "Climate Cure Capital Corporation has farmed and harvested Pine trees for their gasification plant in California. Our plan, instead of burning Pine trees, is burning hemp chaff and bi-products and animal manure to create green gas, electricity, carbon and environmental credits, and biochar. Biochar is charcoal used as a soil amendment and is a stable solid, rich in carbon, and can endure in soil for thousands of years. Like most charcoal, biochar is made from biomass via pyrolysis and is now in great demand with hemp farmers. We're acquiring 100% of Climate Cure Capital Corporation's stock for five million shares of StereoVision's publicly traded restricted stock in a stock for stock swap. StereoVision's General Counsel, Arnold Sock, is a founding partner of Climate Cure Capital Corporation, and is currently a member of Climate Cure Capital Corporation's Board of Directors."

W.F. (William) Barnwell is the President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Climate Cure Capital Corporation. William has more than 18 years of experience in the renewable energy field and was the managing member of The Centre for Carbon Trading. He served on the Board at Global Alternative Green Energy where he helped to brand proprietary technologies known as the BCR™, the BCT™, and the BCS™, and had them certified as "Green" in the renewable energy credits ("REC") market. Prior to that, he was the COO of Pacific Renewables in San Diego where he developed the REC trading platform. In conjunction with Electric City, he helped deliver Virtual Megawatt Power Plants. He has unrivaled experience and knowledge in the world of environmental commodities. He has marketed energy-efficient products traded on the Chicago Commodity Exchange and brought institutional funding from Morgan Stanley, Duke Power, and El Paso Energy to various projects and activities, and run a renewable energy credit desk and directed marketing efforts for the Center for Carbon Trading and Resource Marketing. The International Emission Trade Association invited him to participate in the Congressional Advisory Committee for Cap and Trade. Mr. Barnwell was selected from its 5,000 members to be one of the 50 on the advisory panel. He holds a business degree from the University of Denver.

Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc.http://stereovision.com, a publicly-traded Nevada corporation (OTC:SVSN) focused on the creation, acquisition, and production of multimedia content utilizing its award-winning team of Industry professionals, its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy Award-winning subsidiary, REZN8 (http://rezn8.com/) the "Three Dimensions Of Jerusalem" faith-based feature film production company, TDOJ LLC with screenplay by Best Original Screenplay Academy Award winner, Pamela Wallace, and Directed by multiple award-winning filmmaker Michael Landon Jr., and the "Gonzos 3 Double D" extreme sports feature film production company, G3DD LLC, with Producer, "Baywatch" Co-Creator and Executive Producer, Michael Berk. // StereoVision has diversified and has entered the industrial hemp industry with hemp centric ventures including launching the hemp business property acquisition company for a NYSE REIT IPO, Amalgamated Agricultural Properties Inc., (AAPI) and Climate Cure Capital Corporation. Climate Cure Capital Corporation is the developer of the Carbon ACCESS Program™, which offers clients a wide range of services and products focusing on tradable environmental commodities. StereoVision is taking full advantage of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill that legalizes the industrial hemp industry.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

Jack Honour CEO 818-326-6018 info@stereovision.com

Source: Stereo Vision Entertainment Inc