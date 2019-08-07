Quantcast

    Stereotaxis to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


    ST. LOUIS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCQX:STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2019 second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company's results and corporate developments.

    What: Stereotaxis second quarter 2019 financial results conference call
       
    When: Thursday, August 8th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. PT)
       
    Dial In Number: To access the live call, dial 800-353-6461 (US and Canada) or 334-323-0501 (International) and give the participant pass code 2198862.
       
    Webcast: To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Stereotaxis' website at www.stereotaxis.com
       
    Call Replay: A phone replay of the call will be available for one week beginning approximately two hours following the end of the call through Thursday, August 15, 2019. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.

    About Stereotaxis

    Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Stereotaxis' robotic technology has received various regulatory clearances in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. The Stereotaxis Genesis RMN System is CE marked and will become available in other global geographies subject to regulatory approvals. Stereotaxis Imaging Model S is CE marked and FDA cleared. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

    Company Contacts:                                                                        

    David L. Fischel

    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

    Martin C. Stammer                                                                            

    Chief Financial Officer

    314-678-6100

    investors@stereotaxis.com 

    Source: Stereotaxis, Inc.

