Stephan W Kirsch appointed President of Metso’s Mining Equipment business area

Metso Corporation stock exchange release, insider information, July 26, 2019 at 09:00 EEST



Stephan W Kirsch has been appointed President, Mining Equipment business area and a member of Metso's Executive Team from August 1, 2019, onwards.

Stephan joined Metso in 2018, and he currently works as Senior Vice President, Business and Product Management in the Mining Equipment business area.

The current President of Metso's Mining Equipment business area and member of Metso's Executive Team, Victor Tapia, will take on another internal assignment before leaving the company.

"I want to express my warmest thanks to Victor for his contribution in developing Metso's Mining Equipment business and wish him the best of success," says President and CEO Pekka Vauramo. "At the same time, I wish Stephan most welcome in his new role and to the Executive Team," he continues.

