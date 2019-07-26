Quantcast

See headlines for METSO
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Stephan W Kirsch appointed President of Metso’s Mining Equipment business area

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 02:00:00 AM EDT

    Stephan W Kirsch appointed President of Metso's Mining Equipment business area


    Stephan W Kirsch appointed President of Metso's Mining Equipment business area

    Stephan W Kirsch appointed President of Metso's Mining Equipment business area




    Metso Corporation stock exchange release, insider information, July 26, 2019 at 09:00 EEST

    Stephan W Kirsch has been appointed President, Mining Equipment business area and a member of Metso's Executive Team from August 1, 2019, onwards.

    Stephan joined Metso in 2018, and he currently works as Senior Vice President, Business and Product Management in the Mining Equipment business area.

    The current President of Metso's Mining Equipment business area and member of Metso's Executive Team, Victor Tapia, will take on another internal assignment before leaving the company.

    "I want to express my warmest thanks to Victor for his contribution in developing Metso's Mining Equipment business and wish him the best of success," says President and CEO Pekka Vauramo. "At the same time, I wish Stephan most welcome in his new role and to the Executive Team," he continues.

    Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

    metso.com twitter.com/metsogroup

    Further information

    Pekka Vauramo, President and CEO, tel. +358 20 484 3001

    Helena Marjaranta, VP, communications and stakeholder relations, tel. +358 20 484 3212, e-mail helena.marjaranta@metso.com

     

    Attachments

    Source: Metso Corporation

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: METSO, MXCYY




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8238.54
    -82.96  ▼  1.00%
    DJIA 27140.98
    -128.99  ▼  0.47%
    S&P 500 3003.67
    -15.89  ▼  0.53%
    Data as of Jul 25, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar