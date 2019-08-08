Quantcast

Stein Mart, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results August 21, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) plans to release its second quarter financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Management will also host a conference call to discuss results and operations at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day. The call will be hosted by Stein Mart's chief executive officer, Hunt Hawkins; president, MaryAnne Morin; and chief financial officer, James Brown.

To access the conference call, please dial 1-877-705-6003, or 1-201-493-6725 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.steinmart.com. A replay of the call will be available on the website through August 31, 2019.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day both in stores and online. The Company operates 283 stores across 31 states. For more information, please visit https://www.steinmart.com.

