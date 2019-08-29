Steelcase to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call

Quantcast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) will webcast a discussion of its second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, September 19, 2019, after the market closes. 

About Steelcase Inc. 

For over 105 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world's leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands - including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, PolyVision®, Turnstone®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2019 revenue of $3.4 billion. 

