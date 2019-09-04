Stealth Technologies Inc. Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2018





LARGO, FL, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Stealth Technologies Inc., (OTC PINK:STTH) is pleased to inform shareholders that the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On August 30, 2019, the Company filed its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018 on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is currently completing the preparation of its Quarterly Reports for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019. The Company anticipates filing both reports during the month of September, which will bring the Company current in its SEC filings.

"We have worked diligently to get through this audit review period and continue to do so on the completion of the first and second quarter reviews," said CEO Brian McFadden. "Upon filing all required financial reports, the Company will look to expand its operations and scalability through revenue generated from its current business model as well as adoption of alternative means of servicing the DRTV industry."

