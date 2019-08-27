Quantcast

See headlines for SBAZ
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    State Bank Corp. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.075 per Share

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 04:03:00 PM EDT


    LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp. (OTCPINK:SBAZ) ("Company"), the holding company for State Bank of Arizona ("Bank"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share.  The dividend is payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2019.  Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 2.40%. 

    About the Company

    State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, the largest locally-owned bank in Arizona.  State Bank of Arizona is a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in October 1991, and the holding company was formed in 2004.  Specializing in providing exceptional customer service and investing in its local communities, State Bank of Arizona was named 2018 Bank of the Year by Western Independent Bankers.  The Bank has ten full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, one in Phoenix, and one in Cottonwood, Arizona.  The Company is traded over-the-counter as SBAZ. For further information, please visit the website: www.statebankaz.com

    Forward-looking Statements

    This press release may include forward-looking statements about State Bank Corp. and State Bank of Arizona.  These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

    Contact:

    Brian M. Riley, President & CEO

    Craig Wenner, EVP & CFO

    928 855 0000 

    www.mohavestbank.com

    Source: State Bank Corp.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: SBAZ




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7826.95
    -26.79  ▼  0.34%
    DJIA 25777.90
    -120.93  ▼  0.47%
    S&P 500 2869.16
    -9.22  ▼  0.32%
    Data as of Aug 27, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar