Startek to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019





GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Startek management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. Startek has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. Services include omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek's global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Investor Relations

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

investor@startek.com

Source: StarTek, Inc.