Star Navigation Responds to Invalid Notice of Meeting





TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) (OTCQB:SNAVF) ("Star" or the "Company") has responded to the latest tactics of a dissident shareholder group and confirms that no special meeting of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") will take place on September 18, 2019.



The dissidents' latest initiative involves issuing a notice of meeting and record date on June 25, 2019, (the "NRM"), purporting to set the date for a special meeting of Shareholders on September 18, 2019, pursuant to an invalid shareholder meeting requisition dated June 25, 2019 (the "Requisition").

The dissidents' actions are inappropriate and invalid given the Company publicly declared the Requisition as invalid on July 15, 2019 and the Company confirms that no special meeting of Shareholders will take place on September 18, 2019.

These aggressive public attacks against the Company have the potential to jeopardize the very important initiatives underway to maximize the Company's potential and to undermine shareholders' rights.

The board of directors of the Company have resolved to call an annual and general meeting of Shareholders on March 9, 2020.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® and of the STAR-ISAMM™ Systems. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Stars' M.M.I. Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. These displays are found on aircraft and simulators, from C-130 aircraft, to Sikorsky and Agusta Westland helicopters, as examples.

Stars' subsidiary, Star-Isoneo Inc. is a specialised software firm, developing complex solutions in engineering, simulation and development for Canadian customers. Star-Isoneo works closely with Star in the development of the Company's MEDEVAC (STAR-ISAMM™ and STAR- LSAMM™) applications of the patented STAR-A.D.S. ® technology, and on its current R&D program with Bombardier.

Source: Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd.