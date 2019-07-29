Star Navigation Extends Term and Re-Prices Certain Warrants





TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) (OTCQB:SNAVF) ("Star" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it is extending the term of 46,708,000 common share purchase warrants ( the "2018 Warrants") issued pursuant to a private placement announced September 6, 2018. The 2018 Warrants, originally due to expire September 5, 2019, will now expire September 5, 2021.



The Company has also applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") to reprice the Warrants. Each Warrant will now entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of Star at an exercise price of $0.065.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's M.M.I. Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. These displays are found on aircraft and simulators, from P-3 Orion and C-130 aircraft, to Sikorsky and Agusta Westland helicopters, as examples.

Star's subsidiary, Star-Isoneo Inc. is a specialised software firm, developing complex solutions in engineering, simulation and development for Canadian customers. Star-Isoneo works closely with Star in the development of the Company's MEDEVAC (STAR-ISAMM™ and STAR- LSAMM™) applications of the patented STAR-A.D.S. ® technology, and on its current R&D program with Bombardier.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "expected" and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

