Star Navigation Announces MEDEVAC Agreement with Airmedic Inc.





TORONTO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) (OTCQB:SNAVF) ("Star" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a multi-pronged cooperation agreement with Airmedic Inc., consisting of the integration of Star's STAR-ISAMM™ System into the operations of Airmedic's expanding helicopter and fixed-wing based Emergency Medical System ("EMS") services.



The parties will subsequently extend their cooperation to the STAR-LSAMM™ System for ground ambulances, eventually providing a complete and seamless electronic medical transport system.

Star and Airmedic will be offering the STAR-ISAMM™ System as part of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services ("HEMS") system. STAR-ISAMM™ interfaces with existing bio-medical monitoring equipment on-board. It securely transmits the patients' vital signs and other critical information directly to receiving hospital physicians, while at the same time providing tracking, location, and Estimated Time of Arrival of the vehicle. The patient, upon arrival at the aircraft, becomes part of the care environment, well before reaching the hospital.

J-L Larmor, V.P. Corporate Development at Star, said:

"The STAR-ISAMM™ and STAR-LSAMM™ Systems provide a unique opportunity to increase the efficiency and quality of EMS services over vast regions, as well as locally, whether air- or ground-based. We are extremely happy to enter into this new collaboration with an experienced and innovative airborne EMS specialist. In addition, the growing Airmedic fleet is based on excellent aircraft and helicopters that play a major role in the EMS market sector."

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® and of the STAR-ISAMM™ Systems. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Stars' M.M.I. Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. These displays are found on aircraft and simulators, from C-130 aircraft, to Sikorsky and Agusta Westland helicopters, as examples.

Stars' subsidiary, Star-Isoneo Inc., is a specialised software firm, developing complex solutions in engineering, simulation and development for Canadian customers. Star-Isoneo works closely with Star in the development of the Company's MEDEVAC (STAR-ISAMM™ and STAR-LSAMM™) applications of the patented STAR-A.D.S. ® technology, and on its current R&D program with Bombardier.

About Airmedic Inc.:

Airmedic is the only private company in Quebec that operates its own airplane and helicopter fleet exclusively dedicated to providing emergency medical services and inter‑hospital transport. It operates a state-of-the-art Emergency Call Centre 24/7/365 thanks to the commitment of its 150 specialized employees. Its emergency medical team's mission is to provide rapid response and care to all Airmedic members by providing plane and helicopter transportation to the nearest appropriate medical facility. It is the first company offering emergency airborne medical services to obtain Transport Canada certification authorizing night flight thanks to its night vision goggles.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "expected" and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

