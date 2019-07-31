Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

STAMFORD, Conn., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2019 third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2019.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
For the fiscal 2019 third quarter, Star reported a 13.4 percent decrease in total revenue to $283.4 million compared with revenue of $327.4 million in the prior-year period, largely due to a decline in home heating oil and propane volume sold.
The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2019 third quarter decreased by 17.6 million gallons, or 32.2 percent, to 36.9 million gallons due to the impact of warmer temperatures, net customer attrition and other factors. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the fiscal 2019 third quarter were 21.5 percent warmer than during the fiscal 2018 third quarter and 20.6 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Volume of other petroleum products sold increased by 6.3 million gallons, or 17.4 percent, to 42.3 million, due largely to acquisitions.
Star's net loss rose by $15.1 million, to $23.1 million, in the fiscal 2019 third quarter due to a non-cash unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $9.1 million and an increase in the Company's Adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.7 million, as described below, partially offset by a higher tax benefit. During the fiscal 2019 third quarter, a $1.6 million non-cash charge was recorded related to a change in the fair value of derivative instruments versus a $7.5 million credit recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
The Adjusted EBITDA loss widened by $11.7 million, to $20.1 million, as the additional Adjusted EBITDA provided by acquisitions of $0.9 million was more than offset by a $12.6 million increase in the Adjusted EBITDA loss within the base business. The impact from lower volumes sold in the base business, due largely to warmer temperatures as well as other factors, more than offset the impact from higher home heating oil and propane margins and lower total operating expenses in the base business. Contributing to the favorable change in operating costs was a reduction in concierge expenses of $1.5 million.
"As the year progresses we continue to take a hard look at cost controls and additional efficiency improvements," said Jeffrey M. Woosnam, Star Group's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm pleased to report that Star's team has identified areas where we can further enhance the business and overall financial results, focusing on our core capabilities. The reduction of net attrition remains at the forefront, and we are cautiously optimistic about better performance heading into fiscal 2020. We also recently completed a sizable acquisition in Maryland that brought with it roughly 29,000 customers and annual volume of 20 million gallons spread across home heating oil, propane, and motor fuel. Such transactions help strengthen our primary markets and, combined with appropriate business execution, lay the foundation for solid operating results going forward, given normal weather conditions."
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018
Star reported a 4.8 percent increase in total revenue to $1.5 billion for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 compared with revenue of $1.4 billion in the prior-year period, largely due to higher average selling prices.
The volume of home heating oil and propane sold decreased by 14.4 million gallons, or 4.3 percent, to 323.6 million gallons, as the impact from acquisitions and slightly colder weather was more than offset by net customer attrition and other factors. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation were 0.8 percent colder than during the prior year but 3.9 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Volume of other petroleum products sold increased by 26.4 million gallons, or 27.3 percent, to 123.2 million gallons, due largely to acquisitions.
Net income decreased by $25.4 million, or 33.0 percent, to $51.5 million as the impact from a non-cash unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $26.6 million and an increase in net interest expense of $2.0 million, more than offset lower income tax expense and a slight increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million, as described below. Regarding the non-cash change in the fair value of derivative instruments, during fiscal 2019 a non-cash charge of $19.3 million was recorded versus a non-cash credit of $7.3 million during fiscal 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.4 million, or 0.3 percent, to $124.2 million. Acquisitions provided $5.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA while, in the base business, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5.0 million. The impact of higher home heating oil and propane margins in the base business more than offset a decline in home heating oil and propane volume and an increase in total operating expenses, improving year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA by $4.5 million prior to the following items: i) $3.3 million due to the implementation of a revenue recognition accounting standard (the majority of which is expected to be reversed by the end of fiscal 2019); ii) $3.0 million of higher legal and professional expenses; iii) a charge of $1.5 million related to the discontinued use of a tank monitoring system; iv) a $1.5 million increase in the net Adjusted EBITDA loss associated with the Company's concierge program, which was greatly curtailed this past January; and v) $0.2 million of expense related to an increase in the amount due under Star's weather hedge contracts.
About Star Group, L.P.
Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. In certain of Star's marketing areas, the Company provides plumbing services, primarily to its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast, Central and Southeast U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star's complete audited financial statements free of charge.
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
| 2019
|
| 2018
|
|(in thousands)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
| 5,717
|
|
|$
| 14,531
|
|
|Receivables, net of allowance of $11,244 and $8,002, respectively
|
|
| 167,292
|
|
|
| 132,668
|
|
|Inventories
|
|
| 57,478
|
|
|
| 56,377
|
|
|Fair asset value of derivative instruments
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 17,710
|
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
| 35,610
|
|
|
| 35,451
|
|
|Total current assets
|
|
| 266,097
|
|
|
| 256,737
|
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
| 97,468
|
|
|
| 87,618
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|
| 247,341
|
|
|
| 228,436
|
|
|Intangibles, net
|
|
| 110,322
|
|
|
| 98,444
|
|
|Restricted cash
|
|
| 250
|
|
|
| 250
|
|
|Captive insurance collateral
|
|
| 57,841
|
|
|
| 45,419
|
|
|Deferred charges and other assets, net
|
|
| 17,625
|
|
|
| 13,067
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
| 796,944
|
|
|$
| 729,971
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|
|$
| 28,254
|
|
|$
| 35,796
|
|
|Revolving credit facility borrowings
|
|
| 70,500
|
|
|
| 1,500
|
|
|Fair liability value of derivative instruments
|
|
| 2,418
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
| 10,000
|
|
|
| 7,500
|
|
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
| 145,558
|
|
|
| 116,436
|
|
|Unearned service contract revenue
|
|
| 60,560
|
|
|
| 60,700
|
|
|Customer credit balances
|
|
| 38,229
|
|
|
| 61,256
|
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
| 355,519
|
|
|
| 283,188
|
|
|Long-term debt
|
|
| 84,399
|
|
|
| 91,780
|
|
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
| 14,069
|
|
|
| 21,206
|
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
| 25,382
|
|
|
| 24,012
|
|
|Partners' capital
|
|
|
|
|
|Common unitholders
|
|
| 335,958
|
|
|
| 329,129
|
|
|General partner
|
|
| (1,522
|)
|
|
| (1,303
|)
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|
|
| (16,861
|)
|
|
| (18,041
|)
|
|Total partners' capital
|
|
| 317,575
|
|
|
| 309,785
|
|
|Total liabilities and partners' capital
|
|$
| 796,944
|
|
|$
| 729,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|Three Months
Ended June 30,
|
|Nine Months
Ended June 30,
|
|(in thousands, except per unit data - unaudited)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Product
|
|$
| 210,657
|
|
|$
| 256,447
|
|
|$
| 1,306,764
|
|
|$
| 1,246,143
|
|
|Installations and services
|
|
| 72,719
|
|
|
| 70,907
|
|
|
| 211,221
|
|
|
| 202,076
|
|
|Total sales
|
|
| 283,376
|
|
|
| 327,354
|
|
|
| 1,517,985
|
|
|
| 1,448,219
|
|
|Cost and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of product
|
|
| 155,055
|
|
|
| 186,207
|
|
|
| 876,920
|
|
|
| 832,280
|
|
|Cost of installations and services
|
|
| 62,130
|
|
|
| 61,770
|
|
|
| 201,841
|
|
|
| 195,984
|
|
|(Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments
|
|
| 1,630
|
|
|
| (7,515
|)
|
|
| 19,268
|
|
|
| (7,306
|)
|
|Delivery and branch expenses
|
|
| 82,669
|
|
|
| 83,312
|
|
|
| 296,026
|
|
|
| 281,121
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|
|
| 8,225
|
|
|
| 7,941
|
|
|
| 23,828
|
|
|
| 23,385
|
|
|General and administrative expenses
|
|
| 5,472
|
|
|
| 5,894
|
|
|
| 23,136
|
|
|
| 18,766
|
|
|Finance charge income
|
|
| (1,872
|)
|
|
| (1,438
|)
|
|
| (4,166
|)
|
|
| (3,733
|)
|
|Operating income (loss)
|
|
| (29,933
|)
|
|
| (8,817
|)
|
|
| 81,132
|
|
|
| 107,722
|
|
|Interest expense, net
|
|
| (2,967
|)
|
|
| (2,186
|)
|
|
| (8,677
|)
|
|
| (6,656
|)
|
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
| (253
|)
|
|
| (418
|)
|
|
| (756
|)
|
|
| (1,034
|)
|
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
| (33,153
|)
|
|
| (11,421
|)
|
|
| 71,699
|
|
|
| 100,032
|
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
| (10,055
|)
|
|
| (3,416
|)
|
|
| 20,157
|
|
|
| 23,077
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
| (23,098
|)
|
|$
| (8,005
|)
|
|$
| 51,542
|
|
|$
| 76,955
|
|
|General Partner's interest in net income (loss)
|
|
| (150
|)
|
|
| (49
|)
|
|
| 319
|
|
|
| 445
|
|
|Limited Partners' interest in net income (loss)
|
|$
| (22,948
|)
|
|$
| (7,956
|)
|
|$
| 51,223
|
|
|$
| 76,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per unit data (Basic and Diluted):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) available to limited partners
|
|$
| (0.46
|)
|
|$
| (0.15
|)
|
|$
| 1.00
|
|
|$
| 1.39
|
|
|Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings under FASB ASC 260-10-45-60
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 0.14
|
|
|
| 0.21
|
|
|Limited Partner's interest in net income (loss) under FASB ASC 260-10-45-60
|
|$
| (0.46
|)
|
|$
| (0.15
|)
|
|$
| 0.86
|
|
|$
| 1.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted)
|
|
| 49,943
|
|
|
| 53,938
|
|
|
| 51,431
|
|
|
| 55,157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|
|
|Three Months
Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|
| 2019
|
| 2018
|Net loss
|
|$
| (23,098
|)
|
|$
| (8,005
|)
|Plus:
|
|
|
|
|Income tax benefit
|
|
| (10,055
|)
|
|
| (3,416
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance cost
|
|
| 253
|
|
|
| 418
|
|Interest expense, net
|
|
| 2,967
|
|
|
| 2,186
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
| 8,225
|
|
|
| 7,941
|
|EBITDA loss
|
|
| (21,708
|)
|
|
| (876
|)
|(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments
|
|
| 1,630
|
|
|
| (7,515
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA loss
|
|
| (20,078
|)
|
|
| (8,391
|)
|Add / (subtract)
|
|
|
|
|Income tax benefit
|
|
| 10,055
|
|
|
| 3,416
|
|Interest expense, net
|
|
| (2,967
|)
|
|
| (2,186
|)
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
|
| 3,532
|
|
|
| 2,222
|
|Decrease in accounts receivables
|
|
| 124,456
|
|
|
| 84,026
|
|Decrease in inventories
|
|
| 5,699
|
|
|
| 12,498
|
|Increase in customer credit balances
|
|
| 12,299
|
|
|
| 5,681
|
|Change in deferred taxes
|
|
| (1,871
|)
|
|
| 2,387
|
|Change in other operating assets and liabilities
|
|
| (26,442
|)
|
|
| (9,359
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|$
| 104,683
|
|
|$
| 90,294
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|$
| (53,268
|)
|
|$
| (23,242
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|$
| (62,070
|)
|
|$
| (93,058
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Home heating oil and propane gallons sold
|
|
| 36,900
|
|
|
| 54,500
|
|Other petroleum products
|
|
| 42,300
|
|
|
| 36,000
|
|Total all products
|
|
| 79,200
|
|
|
| 90,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|
|
|Nine Months
Ended June 30,
|
|(in thousands)
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|Net income
|
|$
| 51,542
|
|
|$
| 76,955
|
|
|Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
| 20,157
|
|
|
| 23,077
|
|
|Amortization of debt issuance cost
|
|
| 756
|
|
|
| 1,034
|
|
|Interest expense, net
|
|
| 8,677
|
|
|
| 6,656
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
| 23,828
|
|
|
| 23,385
|
|
|EBITDA
|
|
| 104,960
|
|
|
| 131,107
|
|
|(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments
|
|
| 19,268
|
|
|
| (7,306
|)
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
| 124,228
|
|
|
| 123,801
|
|
|Add / (subtract)
|
|
|
|
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
| (20,157
|)
|
|
| (23,077
|)
|
|Interest expense, net
|
|
| (8,677
|)
|
|
| (6,656
|)
|
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
|
| 8,500
|
|
|
| 5,687
|
|
|Increase in accounts receivables
|
|
| (34,793
|)
|
|
| (86,504
|)
|
|Decrease in inventories
|
|
| 1,958
|
|
|
| 12,390
|
|
|Decrease in customer credit balances
|
|
| (26,177
|)
|
|
| (36,503
|)
|
|Change in deferred taxes
|
|
| (11,206
|)
|
|
| 29,641
|
|
|Change in other operating assets and liabilities
|
|
| 28,646
|
|
|
| 11,240
|
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|$
| 62,322
|
|
|$
| 30,019
|
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|$
| (80,578
|)
|
|$
| (64,459
|)
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|$
| 9,442
|
|
|$
| (8,595
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Home heating oil and propane gallons sold
|
|
| 323,600
|
|
|
| 338,000
|
|
|Other petroleum products
|
|
| 123,200
|
|
|
| 96,800
|
|
|Total all products
|
|
| 446,800
|
|
|
| 434,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Star Group, L.P.
