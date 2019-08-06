Quantcast

See headlines for SLL.V
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Standard Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Technical Report for Its Southern Arkansas Lithium Brine Project

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 07:01:00 AM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or " the Company") (TSX Venture: SLL) (OTCQX:STLHF)  (FRA:S5L) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of LANXESS Smackover Project" (the "PEA") with an effective date of August 1, 2019. The results of the PEA were previously announced in the Company's news release dated June 19th, 2019.

    The PEA was prepared by Advisian, the consulting arm of WorleyParsons Canada Services Ltd (Worley), with Stanislaw Kotowski P.Eng. as the lead author.  Roy Eccles P. Geol. of APEX Geoscience Ltd. was the Qualified Person responsible for the reclassified mineral resource estimate.  The technical report can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

    About Standard Lithium Ltd.



    Standard Lithium (TSXV: SLL) is a specialty chemical company focused on unlocking the value of existing large-scale US based lithium-brine resources.  The Company believes new lithium production can be brought on stream rapidly by minimizing project risks at selection stage (resource, political, geographic, regulatory and permitting), and by leveraging advances in lithium extraction technologies and processes.  The Company's flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations utilizing the Company's proprietary selective extraction technology.  The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

    Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "SLL"; quoted on the OTC - Nasdaq Intl Designation under the symbol "STLHF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L".  Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com.

    Contact Information:

    LHA Investor Relations, Mary Magnani, (415) 433-3777

    On behalf of the Board,

    Standard Lithium Ltd.

    Robert Mintak, CEO & Director

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: Standard Lithium

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: SLL.V, STLHF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7726.04
    -278.03  ▼  3.47%
    DJIA 25717.74
    -767.27  ▼  2.90%
    S&P 500 2844.74
    -87.31  ▼  2.98%
    Data as of Aug 5, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar