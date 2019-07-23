Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten Introduced to Enthusiastic Crowd at Comic-Con International: San Diego





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, was introduced to a standing room only audience last Thursday at this year's International Comic-Con: San Diego.



Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the action-adventure comedy animated series, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, is produced by Genius Brands International "Genius Brands" (Nasdaq:GNUS) and Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment in association with Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions. 52, 11-minute animated episodes will be produced for global distribution and Genius Brands will concurrently launch a comprehensive consumer products program.





Gill Champion, CEO of Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment; Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands; Arnold Schwarzenegger; and Paul Wachter of Main Street Advisors serve as executive producers. Champion made the presentation at Comic-Con, which has grown to become one of the biggest conventions in the world.

"Anything from Stan Lee is of huge interest, and the reaction to Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten was as strong as anything I have ever seen," said Mr. Champion. "The fact that legendary comic book writer Fabian Nicieza, creator of Deadpool and longtime collaborator with Stan, developed the show only further underscored the appeal of the brand."

"Arnold Schwarzenegger and Stan Lee have devoted followings of over 60 million fans on social media, and we are confident that ‘promotional jet fuel' will drive parental co-viewing among their significant fan bases," commented Mr. Heyward. "Arnold will voice his character, as well as take a hands-on role in promoting the series."

"What makes this property so exciting is that it is the first time Stan Lee has developed a superhero brand for the pre-school audience," added Mr. Champion.

The project was originally conceived by Stan Lee when discussing opportunities with Arnold Schwarzenegger to work together and create something for kids. "Stan was a true genius and a hero, and it was a privilege to work with him," said Mr. Schwarzenegger. "What I love about this project is that we will not just be telling great super hero stories, but we will also be teaching kids valuable lessons about health, exercise, nutrition, anti-bullying and using your talents for good. Superheroes need to know not just how to protect the world, but also how to take care of their own bodies and make the world a better place."

About Superhero Kindergarten

Many years ago, Arnold Armstrong (Arnold Schwarzenegger) was just an average gym teacher who acquired incredible superpowers when the earth passed through the ionic dust left in the wake of a mysterious comet. As a result, Arnold transformed into Captain Courage, one of the earth's greatest protectors!

For decades Captain Courage traveled the planet, stopping evil in the name of justice and fair play. But, five years ago, he faced his final battle against his arch-nemesis, Dr. Superior, and in defeating his foe, Captain Courage was forced to expend all his powers. Arnold Armstrong was forced to end his career as Captain Courage until a massive explosion of super-energy particles came raining down, and rumors of super-powered children began surfacing. Now, Arnold must serve humanity once again by working "undercover" as a brand-new kindergarten teacher whose main task is to train this unique new generation of super-powered 5-year-olds secretly.

