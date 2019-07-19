Staffing 360 Solutions Opens New Office in Shelton, Connecticut, Amid Plans for Greater Growth





NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) ("the Company"), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and in the United Kingdom, today announced the opening of a new office in Shelton CT which will be its largest office in the United States and is expected to grow significantly in employee numbers over the next two years.



This office houses the Connecticut branch of Lighthouse Professional Services, the leadership for the Commercial Staffing business of Monroe Staffing Services and Key Resources and many of its support service personnel. Additionally, it is the location for the build-out of an industry-leading Shared Service Center for all Staffing 360 Solutions' finance operations in the United States.

Invited guests include the Honorable Mayor Mark Lauretti, Mayor of Shelton, Bill Purcell, President, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce as well as Brendan Flood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. The event is scheduled for August 6th, 2019 at 10am EDT.

Mayor Lauretti stated, "We are proud that Staffing 360 Solutions has recognized Shelton as a strong business center within Fairfield County and we look forward to seeing it grow and enjoy what Shelton has to offer."

In response, Mr. Flood said, "We would like to thank Mayor Lauretti and the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce for joining us at our opening. We are excited to be in our beautiful new space and to offer a state-of-the-art office environment to our employees and contractors. I hope all of our local candidates and clients, current and future will come and visit us in Shelton."

GVCC members are cordially invited to attend this event and they will be joined by Staffing 360 Solutions executives, Alicia Barker (Chief Operating Officer), David Faiman (Chief Financial Officer) and Paul Polito (President, Commercial Staffing).

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive profitable annual revenues to $500 million. As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and Light Industrial staffing space. For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein, including the goal of achieving profitable annualized revenues of $500 million, due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends, our ability to consummate additional acquisitions and successfully integrate newly acquired companies, to organically grow our business, to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions, the ability to comply with contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Harvey Bibicoff, CEO

Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.

818.379.8500 harvey@bibimac.com

Source: Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.