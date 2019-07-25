Quantcast

SPS Commerce Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 04:10:00 PM EDT


Company delivers 74th consecutive quarter of topline growth, with 14% growth in recurring revenue over 2018; Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Revenue was $68.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $61.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting 12% growth in revenue from the second quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue grew 14% from the second quarter of 2018. 

Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $8.8 million or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.60 compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.49 in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 increased 36% to $16.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2018.

"SPS Commerce delivered strong second quarter results driven by continued execution and robust demand for our full-service EDI solutions," said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce.  "With decades of experience working with retailers and suppliers at all stages of their e-commerce journey, we continue to empower our customers to capitalize on e-commerce trends that are revolutionizing the retail landscape."

"We are pleased with our second quarter performance, and we'd like to congratulate all employees for helping SPS execute on its financial targets and earning recognition from our customers and industry peers for our leading products and solutions," said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.

Stock Split

In the second quarter of 2019, the SPS Commerce Board of Directors approved a two-for-one split of all outstanding shares of the company's common stock.

As a result, stockholders will be issued one additional share of SPS stock for each share held on August 8, 2019, known as the record date. The distribution date for the new shares will be August 22, 2019. The stock split will increase the number of shares outstanding from approximately 18.1 million shares to approximately 36.2 million shares.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2019, revenue is expected to be in the range of $69.7 million to $70.2 million.  Third quarter net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.37 to $0.39 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 18.1 million shares, or $0.19 - $0.20 on a split adjusted basis with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares.  Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.55 to $0.56, or $0.27 - $0.28 on a split adjusted basis.  Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $16.9 million to $17.4 million.  Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $3.2 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $2.9 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.3 million.

For the full year of 2019, revenue is expected to be in the range of $276.6 million to $277.7 million, representing approximately 11% to 12% growth over 2018. Full year net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.62 to $1.67 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 18.1 million shares, or $0.81 to $0.84 on a split adjusted basis with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares.  Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.35, or $1.15 to $1.18 on a split adjusted basis.  Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $67.2 to $68.3 million, representing approximately 31% to 33% growth over 2018. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $14.7 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $11.2 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $5.2 million. 

Upcoming Conferences

SPS Commerce management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:45 PM E.T.
  • Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:00 AM E.T.

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://investors.spscommerce.com/events

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID # 2739989 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu.  The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry's most broadly adopted, retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 74 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it assists the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as it removes from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period.  SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.  These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world, our positioning for the future and our performance for the third quarter and full year of 2019, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                 
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 147,023     $ 133,859  
Short-term investments     51,651       44,537  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,435 and $1,392, respectively     30,747       27,488  
Deferred costs     35,087       34,502  
Other current assets     8,265       9,229  
Total current assets     272,773       249,615  
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, less accumulated depreciation of $46,412 and $41,175, respectively     20,597       20,957  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET     14,038        
GOODWILL     70,300       69,658  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net     20,379       22,741  
OTHER ASSETS                
Deferred costs     10,441       10,973  
Deferred income tax asset     7,627       10,456  
Other assets     2,452       1,723  
Total assets   $ 418,607     $ 386,123  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable   $ 3,708     $ 4,440  
Accrued compensation     15,883       20,415  
Accrued expenses     4,964       4,558  
Deferred revenue     30,376       25,328  
Deferred rent           1,781  
Operating lease liabilities     3,469        
Total current liabilities     58,400       56,522  
OTHER LIABILITIES                
Deferred revenue     2,714       2,512  
Deferred rent           5,371  
Operating lease liabilities     16,890        
Deferred income tax liability     1,246       1,376  
Other non-current liabilities     1,024       1,368  
Total liabilities     80,274       67,149  
COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES                
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized; 17,971,845 and 17,757,628

shares issued; and 17,468,106 and 17,345,736 outstanding, respectively		     18       18  
Treasury stock, at cost; 503,739 and 411,892 shares, respectively     (34,645 )     (25,679 )
Additional paid-in capital     344,250       332,592  
Retained earnings     30,870       15,261  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,160 )     (3,218 )
Total stockholders' equity     338,333       318,974  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 418,607     $ 386,123  
                 
Subject to reclassification                



                 
SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
Revenues   $ 68,529     $ 61,091     $ 135,463     $ 120,183  
Cost of revenues     23,700       20,402       45,067       40,160  
Gross profit     44,829       40,689       90,396       80,023  
Operating expenses                                
Sales and marketing     17,545       18,424       35,467       37,071  
Research and development     6,509       5,293       12,701       10,425  
General and administrative     10,179       9,974       22,949       20,104  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,266       1,033       2,570       2,158  
Total operating expenses     35,499       34,724       73,687       69,758  
Income from operations     9,330       5,965       16,709       10,265  
Other income (expense)                                
Interest income, net     813       547       1,390       961  
Other income (expense), net     240       (168 )     193       (322 )
Change in earn-out liability     400             344        
Total other income, net     1,453       379       1,927       639  
Income before income taxes     10,783       6,344       18,636       10,904  
Income tax expense     1,987       928       3,027       2,234  
Net income   $ 8,796     $ 5,416     $ 15,609     $ 8,670  
                                 
Net income per share                                
Basic   $ 0.50     $ 0.32     $ 0.89     $ 0.51  
Diluted   $ 0.49     $ 0.31     $ 0.87     $ 0.50  
                                 
Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share                                
Basic     17,505       17,163       17,488       17,140  
Diluted     18,010       17,549       18,003       17,446  



SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(Unaudited; in thousands)  
    Six Months Ended  
    June 30,  
    2019     2018  
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net income   $ 15,609     $ 8,670  
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities                
Deferred income taxes     2,634       1,498  
Change in earn-out liability     (344 )      
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment     5,324       4,176  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,570       2,158  
Provision for doubtful accounts     1,504       985  
Stock-based compensation     8,169       6,712  
Other, net     (357 )     (211 )
Changes in assets and liabilities                
     Accounts receivable     (4,769 )     (4,373 )
     Deferred costs     (56 )     (2,621 )
     Other current and non-current assets     (549 )     (710 )
     Accounts payable     (490 )     189  
     Accrued compensation     (5,210 )     (1,464 )
     Accrued expenses     404       62  
     Deferred revenue     5,250       6,237  
     Deferred rent           939  
     Operating leases     (27 )      
         Net cash provided by operating activities     29,662       22,247  
Cash flows from investing activities                
Purchases of property and equipment     (5,351 )     (6,481 )
Purchases of investments     (44,548 )     (52,116 )
Maturities of investments     37,725       45,000  
Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired           (381 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (12,174 )     (13,978 )
Cash flows from financing activities                
Repurchases of common stock     (8,966 )     (11,869 )
Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock     3,371       5,120  
Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan     1,079       836  
Net cash used in financing activities     (4,516 )     (5,913 )
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes     192       (98 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     13,164       2,258  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     133,859       123,127  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 147,023     $ 125,385  
                 
Subject to reclassification                



SPS COMMERCE, INC.  
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION  
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
Net income   $ 8,796     $ 5,416     $ 15,609     $ 8,670  
Depreciation and amortization of property                                
and equipment     2,688       2,093       5,324       4,176  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,266       1,033       2,570       2,158  
Interest income, net     (813 )     (547 )     (1,390 )     (961 )
Income tax expense     1,987       928       3,027       2,234  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,875       3,179       8,169       6,712  
Other     (400 )     -       (461 )     -  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 16,399     $ 12,102     $ 32,848     $ 22,989  
                                 
Net income   $ 8,796     $ 5,416     $ 15,609     $ 8,670  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,875       3,179       8,169       6,712  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,266       1,033       2,570       2,158  
Income tax effects of adjustments     (1,723 )     (1,027 )     (4,366 )     (2,180 )
Other     (400 )     -       (461 )     -  
Non-GAAP income   $ 10,814     $ 8,601     $ 21,521     $ 15,360  
                                 
Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share                                
Basic     17,505       17,163       17,488       17,140  
Diluted     18,010       17,549       18,003       17,446  
                                 
Non-GAAP income per share                                
Basic   $ 0.62     $ 0.50     $ 1.23     $ 0.90  
Diluted   $ 0.60     $ 0.49     $ 1.20     $ 0.88  

Contact:

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Irmina Blaszczyk

Lisa Laukkanen

SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com

415-217-4962 

SPS-F

Source: SPS Commerce, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SPSC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8238.54
-82.96  ▼  1.00%
DJIA 27140.98
-128.99  ▼  0.47%
S&P 500 3003.67
-15.89  ▼  0.53%
Data as of Jul 25, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar