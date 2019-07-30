SPS Commerce Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Gender Diversity





MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, has been named a Winning ‘W' Company by 2020 Women on Boards for achieving at least twenty percent women on its corporate board before the year 2020.



Winning ‘W' Companies are cited in the 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) annual Gender Diversity Index which tracks the numbers of corporate board seats held by women among the Russell 3000 Index. As of 2018, the percentage of board seats held by women rose to 17.7%, up from 16.0% in 2017. This upward trend represents good progress, but still, half of the Russell 3000 companies have one or no women on their boards.

"SPS Commerce has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion at every level within our company, including our Board of Directors," said Archie Black, president and CEO of SPS Commerce. "Together we are smarter and bring more innovative technology and services to our retail customers. We are honored to have Marty Réaume and Tami Reller on our Board and value the talents and leadership they bring to SPS."

"We applaud Archie Black and the board of SPS Commerce for engaging the diverse opinions and perspectives of both genders on their board," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. "Studies have shown that the varied perspectives of women are uniquely valuable to corporations and the challenges they face today."

