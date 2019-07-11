Sprouts Farmers Market Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call





PHOENIX, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq:SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Following the release, Sprouts' management will conduct a conference call at 7:00 a.m. PDT (10:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss the results for the quarter.



A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



The conference call will be available via the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. Participants: 877-398-9481

International Participants: Dial +1-408-337-0130

Conference ID: 9091469

The audio replay will remain available for 72 hours and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 9091469.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at prices that appeal to everyday grocery shoppers. Based on the belief that healthy food should be affordable, Sprouts' welcoming environment and knowledgeable team members continue to drive its growth. Sprouts offers a complete shopping experience that includes an array of fresh produce in the heart of the store, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, The Butcher Shop and The Fish Market at Sprouts, an expansive vitamins and supplements department and more. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates more than 325 stores in 21 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Susannah Livingston

(602) 682-1584

susannahlivingston@sprouts.com Media Contact:

Diego Romero

(602) 682-3173

media@sprouts.com



Source: Sprouts Farmers Market